Singapore Airlines will fly non-stop to Los Angeles and increase frequency of direct San Franciso flights

With the new flights, SIA’s total US frequency will increase to 53 per week by December. Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is set to fly direct between Singapore and Los Angeles using the carrier’s new Airbus A350-900ULR (ultra-long-range) aircraft from this November.

It will also increase existing daily non-stop Singapore-San Francisco services to 10 times per week.

The news follows SIA’s announcement in May that it will operate the world’s longest direct commercial route with its non-stop Singapore-New York flights.

Flight SQ38 from Singapore to Los Angeles is set to commence from November 2. The route will initially be served three times per week, before daily operations start from November 9 when an additional A350-900ULR aircraft enters service.

From December 7, a further three services per week will be added as SQ36; lifting total non-stop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles to 10 times per week. Together with SIA’s current daily one stop service to Los Angeles via Tokyo, the City of Angels will be served 17 times per week.

SIA will also be increasing frequency on the existing Singapore-San Francisco route with three more weekly flights, with effect from November 28.

Operating as SQ34, it will complement existing daily SQ32 non-stop services. Together with SIA’s current daily one-stop service to San Francisco via Hong Kong, the City by the Bay will be served 17 times per week.

“Our US services have always been popular with our customers and we are pleased to be able to provide even more travel options with the launch of non-stop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles, and an increase in frequency on the existing non-stop Singapore-San Francisco route,” said Singapore Airlines CEO, Goh Choon Phong.

He added: “Together with our non-stop flights between Singapore and New York that will launch in October, SIA will redefine the convenience of travelling between Singapore and the United States, delivering on our promise to constantly enhance the travel experience of our customers.”

Singapore Airlines currently operates 40 flights per week to the US cities of Houston, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. With the new flights, total US frequency will increase to 53 per week by December.