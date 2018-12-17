caption There are plenty of side gigs you can do without leaving home. source Shutterstock/WAYHOME studio

Looking to make some extra money, but don’t want to leave your home to do it?

With an ever-growing number of ways to make money online, you don’t need to.

Here are nine side hustles you can do from the comfort of your own home.

1. Transcribing

If you’re a good listener and can type quickly, you could make some decent extra money as a transcriptionist.

Transcription jobs usually pay between $15 and $25 an hour, according to The Penny Hoarder.

You can look for transcribing jobs on sites including TranscribeMe, Rev, Tigerfish, Quicktate, and Transcribe Anywhere.

2. Being a virtual assistant

This could range from managing someone’s schedule, to doing research and miscellaneous paperwork, to booking hotel accommodations and flights.

In some cases, The Penny Hoarder noted that you can make up to $60 an hour.

For online marketing gigs, try searching on CloudPeeps. You can also look on freelancer platforms including Upwork and Elance.

Another option is to reach out to business owners directly through email and social media and offer your services, The Penny Hoarder noted.

3. Selling your unused stuff

These days, there are endless ways to sell your old stuff online – and it can make you some serious cash.

For clothing and accessories, there’s the smartphone app Poshmark. The website Decluttr will buy your old cell phones, books, CDs, and more. You also might have some luck on Facebook’s Marketplace, where people posted 18 million items for sale in the US in May 2017, according to Forbes.

Once you run out of your own stuff to sell, you can scour thrift stores and secondhand shops to find things to sell.

For example, one woman made $1,200 in two months selling thrifted clothing on Poshmark.

4. Proofreading

If you’re a relatively fast reader and you have a knack for spotting spelling and grammar mistakes, you could make about $17 an hour as a freelance proofreader, according to The Penny Hoarder.

“The work tends to market itself: if you find potentially embarrassing errors in a transcript, those really market to your client: ‘See what I found? This is why you need me,'” Caitlin Pyle, founder of Proofread Anywhere, told The Penny Hoarder.

You can find proofreading jobs on freelancing sites such as Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer.

5. Freelance writing

If you have decent writing skills, freelance writing can be a good way to make some extra money.

To get started, Forbes suggested you choose a niche in which you have some expertise. It’s also a good idea to have a professional-looking website and an updated LinkedIn profile.

Then, you can send out pitches to various publications and companies, depending on what kind of writing you want to do, or search for gigs on freelance sites such as Upwork.

6. Teaching English

If you have a Bachelor’s Degree and a few hours a week to spare, you could teach English as a second language online to kids.

One platform through which to do this is QKids, which requires a four-year degree and at least a six-hour per week commitment. And you don’t even have to plan your own lessons.

“QKids offers great part-time hours that allow you to finish teaching every early in the day,” one employee wrote on Glassdoor. “The QKids staff is amazing, and I cannot rave enough about how wonderful they treat their employees and how kind they are to work for.”

Other online tutoring companies include Chegg Tutors, Brainfuse, and Tutor.com.

7. Selling your crafts and artwork

Do you knit scarves or sew clothing? Do you make pottery? Your crafty hobby could be potentially lucrative.

You can open up a virtual shop on Etsy or even sell your wares on Instagram.

8. Taking online surveys

This isn’t the most well-paying side gig, but it can be a good option if you have the time and want to expend very minimal effort.

The Swagbucks mobile app is one of the best paid survey apps, according to The Penny Hoarder. The questions are simple and you can usually earn about $5 for half an hour of work.

9. Blogging

If you’re looking for quick cash, this might not be your best option.

But if you put in the time and offer value to readers, blogging can actually be quite profitable.

In his blog, Millennial Money, Grant Sabatier broke down how you can actually make money blogging, from advertising to affiliate programs to creating your own products.

“It’s pretty easy to make an extra $500 to $2,000 per month blogging in your first year,” Sabatier wrote. “And then in year 2, 3, 4, and 5, you can significantly increase your monthly blog revenue.”

