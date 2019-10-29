See the breathtaking winners from this year’s Siena International Photo Awards

caption One of the winners of the 2019 Siena International Photo Awards. source Benli Bai/Siena International Photo Awards

The Siena International Photo Awards announced the winners of its 2019 contest.

Categories include “Fascinating Faces and Characters,” “The Beauty of Nature,” and “Animals in their Environment.”

The annual Siena International Photo Awards celebrates images showing the most striking settings and moments on Earth.

The contest recognizes photographers who use their skills and creativity to take a picture “that captures or represents a moment or event of great impact,” according to a statement from SIPA.

This year, photographers from 161 countries submitted their most daring, breathtaking photos of people, animals, urban spaces, and natural wonders.

Here is a selection of 10 winning images. You can view last year’s winners here.

First place, Journey and Adventures category: “Transhumance in Spain” by Susana Girón

caption Location: Jaen, Spain. source Susana Girón/Siena International Photo Awards

“The Alarcon family is one of the last families that still work as nomadic shepherds in Europe. The phenomenon of transhumance has survived for centuries: Families of shepherds migrate on foot through the territory with their animals in search of better pastures, climate and living conditions.”

First place, Jump for Joy category: “Joy” by Bram Paulussen

caption Location: Japan. source Bram Paulussen/Siena International Photo Awards

“In an empty train station, the beautiful laugh of a Japanese couple seems to break the almost surreal quietness of the place.”

First place, The Beauty of Nature category: “Natural Recycling” by Ignacio Medem

caption Location: Zambia. source Ignacio Medem/Siena International Photo Awards

“In less than three days, more than one hundred crocodiles manage to transform a dead hippo into fertilizer for the river.”

First place, Sports in Action category: “Diving” by Maxim Korotchenko

caption Location: Astrakhan, Russia. source Maxim Korotchenko/Siena International Photo Awards

“Some people enjoy diving from the platforms of the pool at the water center in the city of Astrakhan, one of the many structures of the ‘Star’ sports center, which also hosts a hotel for athletes and coaches.”

First place, Animals in their Environment category: “Black Rhino at Night” by William Burrard-Lucas

caption Location: Tsavo West, Kenya. source William Burrard-Lucas/Siena International Photo Awards

“Black rhinos are predominately active at night, so I wanted to capture them in their nocturnal environment. I opted for side lighting to highlight the sides of the rhino’s horn and make it stand out from the night sky. Rhinos were almost wiped out by poaching, but thanks to concerted conservation efforts in the park, their numbers are gradually recovering.”

First place, Architecture and Urban Spaces category: “Multi Color” by Elizabeth Jenny Taner

caption Location: Tokyo, Japan. source Elizabeth Jenny Taner/Siena International Photo Awards

“The vibrant combination of the colors of the doors in this office complex in Tokyo makes this building very distinctive and attractive.”

First place, Fascinating Places and Characters category: “Border Patrol Academy” by Matt McClain

caption Location: Artesia, New Mexico. source Matt McClain/Siena International Photo Awards

“Erin Herrgott, 20, of Oxford, Mississippi, center, is talked to by her instructor, Howard Parsons, after arriving at the United States Border Patrol Academy on August 29, 2018. The academy, located in Artesia, New Mexico, is on the grounds of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.”

Remarkable Artwork award, Journeys and Adventures category: “Tread on the Sand Sea” by Benli Bai

caption Location: Unlisted. source Benli Bai/Siena International Photo Awards

Benli Bai’s photo captures the movement of camels in a sandy cloud.

Honorable Mention, Creative and Still Life category: “Netting” by Danny Yen Sin Wong

caption Location: Phan Rang, Vietnam. source Danny Yen Sin Wong/Siena International Photo Awards

“The harmony of colors enhances the portrait of a Vietnamese woman busy making traditional fishing nets by hand in Phan Rang.”

Remarkable Artwork award, The Beauty of Nature category: “The Magic Night” by José David Riquelme Peñalver

caption Location: Iceland. source José David Riquelme Peñalver/Siena International Photo Awards

The Northern Lights are visible in José David Riquelme Peñalver’s stunning photo of a peak in Iceland.