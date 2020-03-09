You could get paid $1,100 to test the first potential coronavirus vaccine

source Heather Hazzan, SELF Magazine

The first clinical trial for a potential coronavirus vaccine is now recruiting healthy volunteers.

Researchers are offering participants $100 for each in-person visit they complete. If they complete all 11 visits over a 14-month period, those volunteers will receive $1,100.

The study is looking to enroll 45 healthy adults from the ages of 18 to 55 in the Seattle area. It will assess three doses of a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, primarily focused on evaluating its safety.

Top US health officials have repeatedly said it will take at least a year to test a vaccine for both safety and effectiveness.

Participants stand to make $1,100 if they successfully attend all 11 in-person visits over the course of 14 months, according to a posting seeking volunteers. The study is based at Kaiser Permanente Washington’s research clinic, and plans to enroll 45 healthy volunteers ranging from 18 to 55 years old.

The trial will randomly split the participants into three groups, each receiving a different dose strength of the experimental vaccine. The full criteria for who can take part is listed here.

Since originating in China, the novel coronavirus has spread across the globe. More than 110,00 people have been infected and nearly 3,900 have died so far. In the US, Washington state has been particularly hit hard by the virus, with more than 100 confirmed cases and 19 deaths.

While the trial is set to start dosing people within the next couple weeks, according to a federal database of clinical trials, it will take much longer to determine if the tested vaccine is safe and works in humans.

Anthony Fauci, a top US health official at the National Institutes of Health, has repeatedly said it will take 12 months to 18 months to determine if a vaccine is safe and effective.

The vaccine candidate that’s being tested in Washington was developed by Moderna, an upstart biotech that used a platform technology to develop it in record time. The virus’ spread has led to several dozen other biotechs researching potential vaccines, with the World Health Organization listing 35 coronavirus vaccine candidates in development