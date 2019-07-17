We’re launching Cultivated, a new cannabis newsletter

By
Jeremy Berke, Business Insider US
-
An employee holds a leaf of a medical cannabis plant at Pharmocann, an Israeli medical cannabis company in northern Israel January 24, 2019.

caption
source
REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Cannabis has gone from a criminalized drug to a global gold rush in just a short time. In only the last few years, the previously illegal plant has birthed multibillion-dollar public companies, minted billionaires, and brewed social change not seen since the end of Prohibition.

Business Insider has been at the forefront of tracking this trend.

That’s why we’re now launching Cultivated, a new cannabis newsletter that will give an inside look at the deals, trends, and personalities driving the multibillion-dollar global cannabis boom.

