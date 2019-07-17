We’re launching Cultivated, a new cannabis newsletter

- source
- Legal cannabis is one of the world’s newest and most dynamic industries.
- Since Colorado legalized the drug in 2014, the previously illegal plant has birthed multibillion-dollar public companies, minted billionaires, and brewed significant social change.
Business Insider has been at the forefront of tracking this trend.
- We’ve closely followed how Wall Street is slowly starting to open up to the cannabis industry.
- We’ve talked to top investors about where they’re placing bets in the nascent sector.
- And we’ve broken news about how CBD startups are getting creative to skirt Facebook’s advertising ban.
That’s why we’re now launching Cultivated, a new cannabis newsletter that will give an inside look at the deals, trends, and personalities driving the multibillion-dollar global cannabis boom.