9 signs your bug bite needs medical attention

Some bug bites can be harmless while others can have devastating effects.

Fevers, chest pains, and seizures are some symptoms that hint that a bug bite is something more.

The sweetness of summer comes with an uncomfortable caveat: bugs.

From camping to star-gazing to unwinding on the deck with a glass of wine, it can be difficult to fully immerse yourself in summer when something just bit you.

Thankfully, as irritating as they may be, most bug bites aren’t dangerous, according to Healthline. Odds are good that the redness, itching, or stinging from mosquitoes, bees, ticks, or spiders are just that and don’t hint at anything more.

Still, it’s important to be proactive – and bug bites can lead to allergic reactions, Lyme disease, West Nile virus, and more. We rounded up all of the signs you should get that bite checked out – and soon.

Go to the emergency room if you have difficulty breathing after a bite.

If you experience difficulty breathing normally after a bug bite or sting, it’s likely due to a severe allergic reaction – and according to Mayo Clinic, you should go to the emergency room right away.

“People can have severe allergic reactions to mosquito bites,” Health.com similarly reported, “If this happens, see a doctor.” Still, this type of reaction isn’t limited to mosquitoes and can include bee stings and other bites.

Difficulty breathing can be a sign that you have gone into anaphylactic shock, and WebMD also recommends epinephrine injections and calling 911.

Nausea and cramps can mean a number of worrying things after a bug bite.

In the US, vomiting and nausea can be a symptom of West Nile virus.

“About 80% of people who are infected with West Nile Virus do not feel sick,” emergency physician Nicholas E. Kman told Reader’s Digest. “For people who do, symptoms can include fever, headache, tiredness, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph glands, and a rash on the chest, stomach or back.”

WebMD reports severe cramping can also be a sign of a black widow bite, which should absolutely warrant a doctor’s appointment.

Finally, nausea or vomiting can be symptoms of anaphylactic shock, said WebMD. If you suspect this may be the case, call 911.

Call 911 if you experience swelling.

Swelling of the lips, throat, or eyelids is also a common sign of an allergic reaction to a bite. WebMD lists it as a symptom of anaphylactic shock and recommends calling 911 and using an epinephrine immediately.

Dizziness, faintness or confusion could be a sign of anaphylactic shock.

These kinds of symptoms could indicate either anaphylactic shock or a toxic reaction to a bite or sting.

“Simultaneous stings from otherwise non-poisonous insects such as fire ants can result in a toxic reaction,” pediatric allergist Carah Santos told Reader’s Digest. These symptoms can include “lightheadedness…fainting,” and more, and “require immediate medical attention.”

Mayo Clinic also recommends going to the ER if these symptoms are present.

Look out for a target-shaped rash.

Another signal that you might have contracted Lyme disease is a red, target-shaped rash. If you develop such a rash after a tick bite, see a doctor for antibiotics.

Dermatologist Margaret E. Parsons recommends immediate medical treatment after the development of such a “donut-shaped” rash.

Don’t ignore a rapid heartbeat.

A rapid heartbeat is another symptom of anaphylactic shock and requires emergency medical attention.

Mayo Clinic recommends going to the ER if your heartbeat is racing after a bug bite or sting.

Hives can indicate a severe allergic reaction.

Hives can mark a severe allergic to a mosquito bite, Health.com reported.

If hives are a symptom of anaphylactic shock (or accompany other worrying symptoms), Mayo Clinic recommends going to the Emergency Room for immediate treatment.

Fevers and headaches can be a sign of something dangerous.

As with nausea, headaches and fever are signs of West Nile virus. According to the World Health Organization, for the 20% who develop symptoms, these can include fever and headaches – along with fatigue, achenes, nausea, and more.

West Nile isn’t the only bug-related disease linked to headaches and fevers, Lyme disease is as well. According to WebMD, Lyme disease includes headaches and fever and chills as symptoms, as well as other flu-like symptoms. If left untreated, Lyme can cause memory problems, heart damage, and more.

Experiencing a seizure is an obvious red flag.

This should go without saying, but seizures after a bug bite are immediate cause for medical attention.

Dr. Kman told Reader’s Digest that muscle spasms and seizures can occur after a black widow bite – and require an emergency room visit as soon as possible.