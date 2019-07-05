6 signs your pets actually get along

caption It’s always great when your pets get along. source iStock

It’s not always easy to tell if your pets get along or even like each other.

If your pets sleep together and snuggle up together, they probably get along fairly well or at the very least trust each other.

Cats don’t always display affection in the same way as dogs, but that doesn’t mean they don’t like each other. Sometimes the fact that your pets do not fight could mean they get along.

If you live in a household with multiple pets, you may be wondering if your furry friends actually like one another or if they are tolerating each other just because they share a home.

Fortunately, there are some obvious signs and subtle indications that your animals are pals.

INSIDER spoke to Katy Nelson, an associate veterinarian at the BelleHaven Animal Medical Centre in Alexandria, Virginia, and the host and executive producer of “The Pet Show with Dr. Katy” on Washington DC’s NewsChannel 8, to figure out how you can tell if your pets are getting along.

Your pets enjoy playing together

Nelson said this is one of the more obvious signs that your pets get along, but it’s a very important one.

“One of the telltale signs your pets get along is that they truly enjoy playing with each other,” she told INSIDER. “For dogs, they do the ‘play bow’ where they have their butt and legs up in the air like, ‘Hey, let’s do this.'”

They like to snuggle up close to one another and fall asleep

Touching is a sign that animals not only get along well but also that they trust one another, said Nelson.

“If they are sleeping with each other and snuggled up together – really truly making contact with each other – then that’s an obvious sign that there’s true affection between the animals,” Nelson explained. “They aren’t going to trust another animal to fall asleep with them if they don’t truly get along and have that established bond.”

One pet doesn’t want to leave the other one behind

caption If your pups love to go on walks together, it’s a pretty good sign they enjoy each other’s company. source iStock

Nelson said whenever she and her family leave her house, her dogs get excited but only want to tag along if both of them can make the trek. This, she explained, is a sign her dogs really get along.

“If I don’t get both leashes, both of them look at me like, ‘What’s the deal? Why would you leave my brother behind?'” Nelson said. “That desire of wanting to venture out together and be out and about together, again, is just another sign of their bond and their affection for one another.”

Your cats don’t have any issues sharing a litter box

For cats, litter-box issues tend to come up when the cats really aren’t bonded to one another, Nelson told INSIDER.

Generally, you should have one litter box per cat in your home, according to the Humane Society of America, and if your cats can share litter boxes comfortably, they may get along better than you think.

“If there’s squabbling in our out of the litter box or you have one that’s stalking the other when he’s in the littler box, that can definitely lead to some more significant behavioral issues,” she told INSIDER. “More severe signs of them not getting along is the avoidance of the litter box or even urinating inappropriately because they don’t want to go in the litter box because they are afraid of the other cat coming in or waiting for them outside.”

Your pets know how to calm each other down

caption Pets can support one another. source REUTERS/Jeff Topping

Sometimes the vet can be a scary place that causes your cat or dog anxiety. Nelson said that, as a veterinarian, she’s seen some owners bring in both of their pets even though only one of them has an appointment, as the other helps provide moral support.

“One thing that we see as veterinarians that most people may not see [is the] almost codependence between animals when they come into the veterinarian hospital. They rely on each other as a source of comfort in times of anxiety,” she explained. “It’s really sweet because they do actually depend on each other. That sort of sign of interdependence and moral support that they give each other in times of anxiety is one we see more of in a vet hospital than you might at home. It certainly is a sign of an intense bond between pets.”

A simple sign your cats get along is that they simply exist without fighting

Plain and simple: Cats aren’t always as affectionate as dogs, Nelson said.

“Coexisting for cats where they aren’t squabbling and fighting is usually enough to know that your cats are getting along well,” Nelson explained. “They may not show as much affection with each other, but the simple fact that they coexist – and maybe lay in the window and chatter at birds together – that’s typically enough for them to say, ‘We get along.'”

