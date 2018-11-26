10 signs your home might have bedbugs

Bedbugs are flat, oval insects that hide in household furniture and feed on human blood. Just the thought of them is enough to make some people itch.

While they don’t carry any diseases and generally aren’t dangerous, bedbugs can be annoying and stressful to live with.

Here are 10 signs of a bedbug infestation that you should never ignore.

1. You wake up with itchy red spots.

caption They can even be on your neck. source Wikimedia commons

The most noticeable sign of a bed bug problem may be found on your skin.

Bed bug bites are typically small and red, and can be itchy. The bite might also become inflamed. However, not all people react to bed bug bites by experiencing a red spot or itchy area.

“People may have bed bugs and not know it because many people have no physical reaction to bed bug bites,” Orkin Entomologist Dr. Ron Harrison told AOL. “That’s why it’s important for people everywhere to inspect for bed bugs regularly.”

2. And you notice those bites are in a line across your skin.

caption They generally form a line. source japharl/Flickr

One hallmark of a bed bug problem is waking up with a very distinctive bite pattern on your skin.

According to the NHS, bed bug bites often occur in a line. This means that you might be able to differentiate them from the bites of fleas or mosquitoes, which don’t normally appear in such a formation.

3. You notice an unexplained musty odor.

caption You may want to look into it. source pierdea/Shutterstock

If you detect an unfamiliar and musty odor in your home, it could be a sign of a bed bug infestation.

The NHS advises that an unpleasant, musty scent in your bedroom could signal the presence of the pesky critters. This is because bed bugs release pheromones that can be quite strong when large amounts of the insects are present.

4. There are blood stains on your sheets.

caption You might’ve killed bed bugs in your sleep. source Shutterstock/topnatthapon

Waking up with your sheets peppered with blood is alarming, and it may signal a bed bug problem.

Sometimes, people will unconsciously squash a bug while or after it feeds during the night. This can result in a blood spot on the bed linen, your pajamas, or your skin, advises the NHS.

If you wake up with bloody polka dots on your bed, you might want to have your house checked for bed bugs.

5. You notice dark, rusty-colored spots on your mattress.

caption You may see bugs, too. source pinkjellybeans/Shutterstock

If you find dark spots on your mattress or bed sheets, the stomach-turning reason could be bed bugs.

Bed bugs frequently leave fecal stains on bedding or wherever they have congregated in large numbers, according to WebMD. These spots often smear when touched and can have an unpleasant odor.

6. Or you find dark spots on your walls.

caption Yes, they can hide under wallpaper. source Artserstudio/Shutterstock

Though it might sound odd, bed bugs can also leave fecal stains on walls or under wallpaper, WebMD cautions.

If you suspect you have an infestation but can’t find any evidence in your bed, try examining your walls for signs of the bugs’ presence.

7. You find a collection of bed bug shells.

caption The shells are shed as the bugs grow. source Flickr/Armed Forces Pest Management Board

Bed bug egg shells appear as white, husk-like specks, according to the NHS. They can sometimes be mottled and are produced when the bugs shed their skin as they grow.

Though you might find these shells in your mattress or along your headboard, it’s also possible to uncover them between your sofa cushions or under furniture. The insects also tend to prefer fabric or wood over plastic or metal.

8. There are tiny white spots in the joints of your furniture.

caption Check the crevices of your couch. source Alexs Safronov/Shutterstock

Another sign you might have a bed bug problem is the discovery of small, white spots in the joints of your furniture or the dimples of your mattress.

According to the NHS, if you spot “small bugs or tiny white eggs in the crevices and joints of your mattress and furniture,” you should inspect the rest of your stuff for further signs of an infestation. Use a flashlight to peer between cushions or behind headboards, and peel back the fabric stapled to the bottom of chairs if necessary.

9. Your friends or neighbors have had bed bugs.

caption You might not even notice— they’re smaller than an apple seed. source Thomson Reuters

You might not realize that bed bugs can spread from person to person. If you visit a neighbor’s home or a hotel room that is infested with the bugs, you could carry them back with you to your home.

As USA Today reports, “bed bugs can spread from house to house, living in even the cleanest conditions; bed bugs are not a sign that a person’s home is dirty or unkempt.”

10. You recently bought second-hand furniture or a used mattress.

caption Check used furniture before bringing it into your home.. source Justin Sullivan/Getty

If you bring used furniture into your home, you might be bringing bed bugs as well.

“[O]ne of the most common ways bed bugs are introduced to a home is through used and discarded furniture,” pest control company director Jeff White tells Tonic.

The high cost of having your home purged of parasites by a professional might dissuade you from opting for a second-hand sofa over a new one.

