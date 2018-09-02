8 signs your online match might actually have relationship potential

caption There are a few signs your match has dating potential. source Ditty_about_summer/Shutterstock

When it comes to online dating, it can be tough to decide who to meet in person. Luckily, when you go beyond the profile, there are plenty of indicators that you’re online match might have potential.

Here are some signs your online match could turn into a great partner.

You’re passionate about the same things.

caption Similar interests can be a great starting point for a date. source Flickr / mrhayata

Whether it’s your love of animals or your want to travel, having similar passions can create a bond between the two of you.

“A shared passion is a great indicator that conversation will flow,” Meredith Golden, a dating app ghostwriter and dating coach, told Bustle. “For example, if two singles are both avid readers, it’s easy to talk about what each is currently reading, favorite books, favorite childhood books, and trade book suggestions. Easy conversation is always preferred over awkward silences.”

They listen and remember things you tell them.

caption It’s also a good sign if you’re interested in the things they tell you, too. source Getty/Carl Cort

It seems like a basic requirement, but it’s an important one, especially when you’re talking online and most of the initial conversations come through on text.

“One of the signs that your date is likely to make a good mate is that he or she shows genuine interest in your life and listens attentively when you are speaking. They also remember things that you have told them about yourself,” Elinor Greenberg, psychologist and author of “Borderline, Narcissistic, and Schizoid Adaptations: The Pursuit of Love, Admiration, and Safety” told Business Insider.

You feel at ease when talking to your online match.

caption It could mean there might be chemistry in person, too. source leungchopan/Shutterstock

Talking to someone online is never going to be natural, but if you feel an instant sense of comfort in a text chat, you’ll likely feel the same in real life.

“For reasons you may not be able to articulate, you feel a strong sense of ease. Something in their vibe, demeanor, and attitude allows you to take a breath and present the best version of yourself,” relationship expert Susan Winter told Elite Daily. “Feeling relaxed in your first conversation means a natural flow exists between you and your date. This is a good marker for future romantic success.”

They don’t pull a disappearing act.

caption Consistency is important. source Jet Cat Studio / Shutterstock

You don’t want to find someone who comes and goes from your life as they please. According to Your Tango, if you find someone stops responding mid-conversation and then tries to pick things back up, over and over, they’re probably not worth it.

Find someone who wants to get to know you, and takes the time to do so.

They already find ways to encourage you.

caption Supportiveness is important. source Flickr/Pedro Ribeiro Simões

If your online match is already giving you little worlds of encouragement, it’s a great sign they would be a supportive partner as you pursue your goals.

“A person who can authentically be excited about your success and goals in life is someone who won’t feel the need to hold you back,” Shannon Thomas, therapist and author of “Healing from Hidden Abuse: A Journey Through the Stages of Recovery from Psychological Abuse,” told Business Insider.

You can see this person fitting into your life.

caption If you can envision them meeting your friends and family, that’s typically a good sign. source Sony Pictures Classics

While you may not know if they’re a great fit right away, being able to envision them meeting important people in your life is a good sign.

“Ask yourself: Do they get along with the other people in my life? Do I get along with their friends and family? Do we have mutual interests and things that we enjoy doing together that can be a source of sustainability in a relationship? If the answer is yes, then you may be on the right track,” Holly Daniels, a doctor who specializes in anxiety, codependency, and relationship addiction at Sober College told Business Insider.

You’re on the same page when it comes to wanting to meet.

caption It could be a sign you’re both on the same page. source nd3000 / Shutterstock

If you both decide you really want to meet each other at the same time, it can be an indicator that you’re on the same page, according to Your Tango. It could also be an indicator that your feelings are progressing in sync.

When you do meet, you feel happy to be spending time with them.

caption It’s simple, but important. source Netflix

“As simple as this may seem, I call it the ‘bar test’ to know if you’re with the right person. When you’re at a bar (or restaurant, wherever) with your new partner, are you looking around to see who else is out there or who might see you two together? Or, are you perfectly content with your partner, and you want everyone there to notice you with him/her? If the latter is true, then he/she passes the test,” Erika Ettin, dating coach and founder of dating site A Little Nudge told Business Insider.

“But if it’s the former, it might be time to decide whether being in a relationship with this person is your best option.”

