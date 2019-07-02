8 signs you’re working out too hard

caption It’s possible to work out too hard. source Shutterstock

If you’re tired more than usual and dreading your next workout, you might be working too hard in the gym.

Chronic injuries and excessive soreness both point to a need to back off from your intense workouts.

Restlessness, insomnia, and feeling sick also indicate you may be spending too much time exercising and not enough time recovering.

If you’re yawning between sets, decreasing the amount of weight you lift, and feel like you’re constantly battling a cold, you might be working too hard in the gym. Training at too high of intensity or too often can result in overtraining, which can trigger adverse side effects that indicate you’re working too hard.

While this may take some time to happen, ultimately, if you’re putting in too many hours with minimal rest, your body will shut down. So, how do you know if you’re working too hard in the gym? INSIDER asked three fitness trainers to share eight common signs to look for that indicate you may be overtraining.

You’re experiencing a decline in fitness levels

A significant sign you’re working too hard in the gym is seeing a significant decline in athletic performance while exercising.

“Your body will feel different from day to day, but not being able to maintain the pace you once could on the treadmill or not being able to lift as much weight on a consistent basis, are both warning signs,” said iFit trainer, Mecayla Froerer. She told INSIDER that while exercising daily is generally acceptable, you need to monitor the intensity of those workouts and watch for any red flags that point to overtraining.

In fact, she said never increase your workload by more than 10% each week. “Increasing weights, reps, sets, and frequency of workouts too often can quickly lead you down the path of injury and fatigue,” she explained.

Additionally, increasing cardio volume (especially road running) too quickly can lead to issues that take a long time to heal and can take you out for a full race season. “Monitoring your time under tension, as well as your intensity during that time is a great way to ensure you stay healthy without exercising too hard,” said Froerer.

You’re lacking any motivation to exercise

We all know there are mornings when staying in bed sounds a lot better than heading to the gym. But if you’re experiencing a lack of desire to work out, this may be a sign that you need to decrease the intensity and time at the gym. “Pushing too hard every single day will actually do more harm than good,” explained Froerer.

When in doubt, alter your workout to how you’re feeling that day and don’t be afraid to take a day off (or two!) if you need it.

You’re getting sick more often

Being physically active can help boost your immune system and ward off illness. But if you do too much of it, exercise can also cause you to be sick more often. Some signs to watch for that may indicate you’re working too hard in the gym include an increase in the number of colds you’re getting, illnesses lasting longer than usual, and an increase in headaches.

This is a great reminder not to push yourself when you’re feeling sick, too.

You’re sore more than usual

Waking up to sore muscles the day after a workout is to be expected. But if you’re feeling sore for days on end, it might be time to take it back a notch.

“It’s okay to be sore or experience DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness),” said Manning Sumner, NSPA Certified Trainer with RSP Nutrition. In fact, he told INSIDER that DOMS can occur hours or sometimes days later. But if you’re so sore you can barely walk or sit down the next day, or in the days that follow, Manning said you more than likely overdid it.

You’re having trouble sleeping

Similar to the protective factor exercise has on your immune system, it can also increase your quality of sleep. But, it can also turn on you, and cause you to experience insomnia and restless sleep. If you’re lying awake at night tossing and turning, it might be a good idea to assess your current fitness routine.

Another thing to pay attention to, said Sumner, is an inability to get comfortable at night. This can result in restlessness and insomnia. That’s why he recommended spreading out your max intensity sessions about 72 hours apart with lower intensity days in between. Sleep is the best form of recovery so make sure you get at least seven to nine hours each night.

You’re dealing with chronic or nagging injuries

Exercise results in sore muscles, right? Yes, but if you’re experiencing injuries that interfere with your workouts or daily life, you might be pushing too hard in the gym. Some signs that you really shouldn’t ignore explained Aaptiv master trainer, Ackeem Emmons are lower back pain, aching joints, or a lack of mobility. A good rule of thumb is any injury that doesn’t get better with rest should be checked out by a doctor.

You’re experiencing stress, depression, anxiety, or agitation

Are you snapping at your partner about trivial things or feeling sad and anxious more than usual? Just like missing workouts can trigger an emotional response, so can training too hard. If you’re spending too many hours pushing weights and sprinting on the treadmill, you may end up feeling agitated, stressed, anxious or depressed.

Take care of your mental health as well as your physical health by taking it easy when you need to. If you still can’t shake that low feeling, it could be time to speak to a mental health professional.

You’re tired and fatigued more than usual

Excessive fatigue is a major red flag that needs to be addressed. Emmons said if your energy is low and you’re unable to function on a regular day-to-day basis, you’re most likely training too hard and not taking enough time to recover between sessions. Plus, if you’re feeling decreased energy levels with your workouts, that’s also a sign you’re working too hard.

“Training is supposed to push you, but it’s not supposed to break you.” To help your energy levels, Emmons recommended having a plan, which includes mapping out your workouts over the course of a week. “With a plan, you can keep tabs on the frequency and intensity of your workouts, your recovery, and your progress,” he explained.