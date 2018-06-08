5 signs you’re not as good at your job as you think, according to a career expert

Job success can lead to promotions, salary increases, and personal growth in your field.

There are certain things that can hold you back from career advancement, such as doing only what’s expected and needing constant direction.

Business Insider consulted career coach Stephanie Bravo to get her insight on how to tell if you’re not excelling in your role.

Here are five signs that you’re not as good at your job as you think.

Sometimes we can let our egos get the best of us, especially when it comes to our jobs. If you’ve ever felt stagnant or complacent at a job, or if you’ve been passed up for a promotion that you think should have gotten, it might be a sign that you’re not as good at your job as you think you are.

Business Insider spoke with career expert Stephanie R. Bravo about how to tell if you’re unknowingly sabotaging your advancement at work.

1. You do the bare minimum

If you think doing what is asked of you is enough to get you recognition and promotions, think again.

“Gone are the days when seniority alone would get you a promotion,” Bravo said. “Nowadays you’ll have to go above and beyond, learn new skills while on the job, pitch innovative ideas, lead high-visibility projects, and advocate for yourself to ensure that your manager, team, and others know you are making these moves.”

2. You don’t hit your goals

Everyone has goals at work, whether they come from management or are self-imposed. If you’re not getting close to reaching those milestones, it’s a sign that you need to step up your game.

“The most direct self-assessment to evaluate whether you’re good at your job is by tracking whether you hit your goals and deliver on your projects and priorities,” Bravo said.

3. You need constant direction

According to Bravo, if your boss is constantly telling you how to do things that are central to your role, it’s a subtle sign that you’re not doing as well as you think you are.

4. You feel defensive

No one is perfect, and there is always room to grow. If you balk at constructive criticism rather than implementing it, you’re already not doing your job well.

Getting defensive, ignoring feedback, or brushing issues under the rug all signify a lack of desire to improve or advance, Bravo said. If you do these things in the face of criticism, you could find yourself stuck.

5. You’re uninterested

Bravo said your job should play to your strengths. If you have no genuine interest in the field you’re in, that will translate into the amount of effort you put into your job.

“If someone clearly has no affinity or affection for the field they’re working in, it’s time to find a totally new job rather than double-down in a job or on a career path that is misaligned with their interests,” Bravo said. “Additionally, if someone has spent a lot of time, effort, and money to improve in an area that is vital to their success in their current role and they still are not able to improve, then it’s time to soberly assess whether their current role is the right fit.”