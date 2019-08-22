5 signs you’re washing your hair too much — even if you don’t think you are

caption You may be washing your hair more often than needed. source iStock

There are a number of reasons why you should avoid washing your hair on a daily basis.

Signs of over-washing include an increase in split-ends and excessive dandruff.

Visit Insider’s home page for more stories.

Your hair should be washed much less frequently, than your skin – usually not on a daily basis. It may be tempting to shampoo and condition each morning, especially if your hair easily becomes greasy, but doing so can cause many issues including stripping your scalp of many essential oils.

“There isn’t an exact number of times you should wash your hair a week,” celebrity stylist Tonya Le told Insider. “It depends on your hair texture, your natural oil production, etc. But paying attention to the little signs your hair is giving you can help you come up with the best washing schedule.”

Le added, “If you want to take care of your hair’s integrity, remember that it can naturally take care of itself. Of course giving it a tiny little push of man-made products won’t hurt a bit, just as long as you’re using the correct products for your hair type and most importantly, using those products correctly as well.”

Unsure if you’re washing too often? Insider spoke to Le to determine five clear signs that you need to give your hair a shampooing-break.

caption It’s important to use products made specifically for color-treated hair. source Shutterstock

Your color is fading too fast.

If you highlight or dye your hair, examining how long the color stays vibrant and strong will show if you’re washing too much. It’s also important to use a shampoo and conditioner made specifically for color-treated hair.

“Wash hair about three-four times a week with correct shampoo and conditioner/mask made for color-treated hair,” Le told Insider. “And in-between washes, refresh your hair with a dry shampoo of your choice.”

Your hair is dry and frizzy.

Washing your hair too often can also impact the texture of your hair.

“A total lack of moisture from stripping oils can also cause a dry, flaky scalp and as your scalp dries out so does your hair,” she said.

Le added, “Hair becomes flatter and also begins to lack shine too, so [you should use] moisturizing styling products that will help restore the hair cuticles by making them more soft, manageable and, most important, luscious.

caption How often you wash your hair could be negating the good effects of your haircut. source Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

Your hair is full of split ends.

“If you seem to be getting more split ends than usual, this could also be a sign of over-washing. Wet hair is so extra susceptible to damage and breakage, so the more you wash it, the more opportunity it has to break,” Le told Insider.

Your hair has lost all shine.

Because over-washing strips the scalps of oils, it will also make your hair appear to be less shiny.

“Shiny hair is healthy hair. So if your hair has no shine, it could mean your hair is not moisturized. Shampoo washes away your natural oils leaving the inner layer unprotected. Or even using too much shampoo can cause residue build up – not pretty.”

caption Excessive shampooing can dry out your scalp, resulting in dandruff. source chokja/ iStock

Do you have a lot of dandruff?

“This happens when the scalp gets a tad too dry and starts to flake,” Le told Insider. “So minimizing your shampoo sessions will help give your oil glands a chance to do its job and soothe the scalp naturally. If it’s dandruff [gets] too intense, a scalp exfoliating treatment along with a tea tree oil scalp treatment will take care of it. And make sure to continue using a dandruff shampoo until flakes clear.”