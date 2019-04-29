Sigourney Weaver visited a high school that turned ‘Alien’ into an elaborate play, and the students had priceless reactions

caption Sigourney Weaver in “Alien.” source Twentieth Century Fox

North Bergen High School, located in New Jersey, went viral after putting on an impressive production of the 1979 Ridley Scott movie “Alien.”

The film’s star, Sigourney Weaver (who played Ripley) surprised the students at a recent encore performance.

In videos shared by attendees, the actress personally thanked the cast for their work backstage and raved about the play while speaking on stage.

The students clapped and cheered when Weaver went up to them and said, “I am representing all the ‘Alien’ fans, all over the universe who think what you’re doing is so cool and so important.”

“I’m so excited to be here,” Weaver said once she approached the actors in the play, who cheered and clapped when they met her. “I am representing all the ‘Alien’ fans, all over the universe who think what you’re doing is so cool and so important.”

You can see the heartwarming interaction in the video below, which was posted by Nicholas J. Sacco, the Mayor of North Bergen, NJ.

Sigourney Weaver visiting the NBHS cast and crew at their encore performance of Alien after national media recognition was unbelievable!! #alien #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/2UXL0v1H3X — Nicholas J. Sacco (@NicholasJSacco) April 27, 2019

In an additional video posted by the official “Alien” Twitter account, the Weaver hugged a student who referred to her as their “childhood hero.”

Look who stopped by North Bergen High to visit the spectacular cast of Alien: The Play. Thank you, Sigourney Weaver! And thank you, North Bergen High! #AlienDay #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/ObMZh4m4t3 — Alien (@AlienAnthology) April 27, 2019

Weaver also spoke to the audience after the play and raved about how much she enjoyed the performance, as seen in a video shared by Jeremy Schneider.

Sigourney Weaver addresses the cast and audience after North Bergen’s performance of “Alien.” That was wild. pic.twitter.com/Yv0DFmI3Nf — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) April 27, 2019

When the production made its debut in March 2019, images and video from the show caught the attention of people online, including Weaver.

“It looked incredible,” she said. “You put so much heart and soul into that and the alien, I must say, looked very real to me.”

She added: “I just want to send our compliments, not only from me, but from James Cameron and the original screenwriter, Walter Hill. We all say bravo.”

Students at North Bergen High School in New Jersey recently put on an AMAZING production of #Alien. Hollywood noticed. And so did… the Queen. pic.twitter.com/u3iNOgk8Pr — Alien (@AlienAnthology) March 28, 2019

You can watch the trailer for the play in the video below.