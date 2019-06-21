Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is part of the newest ‘it’ power couple in Silicon Valley — here’s what we know about the newly engaged billionaire’s relationship with his fiancé, who runs a $1.4 billion company

caption Away cofounder Jen Rubio and Slack cofounder Stewart Butterfield are engaged. source Getty Images

Stewart Butterfield and Jennifer Rubio are Silicon Valley’s newest “it” power couple.

Rubio and Butterfield, worth $130 million and $1.3 billion respectively, are both cofounders of wildly successful companies. Rubio’s Away luggage brand recently earned a $1.4 billion valuation just three years after it was founded, while Butterfield’s Slack went public this week.

On June 2, Butterfield confirmed in an Instagram post that he had officially proposed. Rubio posted similar photos a few days earlier, on May 27. The news comes just weeks after Butterfield jokingly proposed to Rubio on Twitter. Aside from this stunt – which sparked confusion from coworkers and the broader Silicon Valley network alike on social media – their relationship has remained largely under the radar.

Stewart Butterfield is the cofounder of Slack and Flickr.

caption Stewart Butterfield. source Slack

The 46-year-old billionaire was born in a small British Columbia fishing village. His net worth is now estimated to be over $1.3 billion.

Jen Rubio is the cofounder of the Away luggage brand.

caption Jen Rubio. source Daniela Spector

The millionaire executive turned 30 last year; her net worth is estimated to be $130 million.

Together, the couple is one of the defining “it” couples of Silicon Valley.

caption Away cofounder Jen Rubio and Slack cofounder Stewart Butterfield are engaged. source Getty Images

They’re power players in their own right, both running billion-dollar businesses.

Butterfield, who is 16 years Rubio’s senior, continues to make headlines after his company, Slack, went public on June 20. Despite running high-profile companies, much of their relationship has been under the radar.

Butterfield is a self-taught coder who studied philosophy in college.

source Chris Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

He holds a bachelors degree from the University of Victoria and masters degree from the University of Cambridge. Both degrees are in philosophy.

Before founding Flickr, Butterfield started an online gaming company with his Flickr cofounder and then-wife, Caterina Fake; they were married from 2001 to 2008. The pair – along with Butterfield’s friend Jason Classon – originally started an online multiplayer gaming company called Ludicorp.

After the startup failed to raise the money needed, the couple founded the photosharing platform Flickr. The company later sold to Yahoo for $20 million in 2015. Butterfield and Fake joined Yahoo in the acquisition – Butterfield worked there for three years.

The couple separated in 2008 and has one 12-year-old daughter together.

Butterfield currently serves as Slack’s CEO, while his cofounder Cal Henderson is the company’s chief technology officer. The company went public this week.

Business Insider’s Julie Bort reported that the pair stands to make millions, if not billions, off their stakes in the company. Butterfield’s stake is worth over $1.7 billion, while Henderson’s is worth over $672 million.

Rubio attended business school at Penn State University.

source Getty Images / David M. Benett / Contributor

After working at Johnson & Johnson through Penn State’s co-op program, Rubio decided to pursue a full-time job offer before completing her last few credits. The professional experience led to positions at Warby Parker and All Saints in London, where she worked as the head of innovation.

Both Rubio and her Away cofounder Steph Korey work at the company full-time.

caption Away co-founders Steph Korey (left) and Jen Rubio (right) at the NRF Foundation Gala in New York City. source Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The pair met working at Warby Parker and started Away in 2015 after Rubio was forced to buy a new suitcase in an airport. Today, the brand is worth over $1.4 billion.

Rubio has stated she travels over 200,000 miles a year.

When asked about her morning routine in a March 2019 interview with Marie Claire, Rubio said, “Whatever my first thing of the day is, I make sure to wake up three hours before that to workout, read, meditate, catch up on emails, or chat with my boyfriend, since usually we’re not in the same place.”

She did not, however, specify that the boyfriend is Butterfield.

While Butterfield and Rubio’s respective Instagram feeds feature some photos of them together, not much is publicly known about their relationship.

In January, Rubio shared a photo of the two of them together, captioning the photo, “more keys to lose.”

And on March 21, Rubio wished Butterfield a happy birthday by posting a photo of him smiling happily with two ice cream cones in Rome.

On May 14, following news of Away’s $1.4 billion valuation, Butterfield proposed to Rubio over Twitter in what later turned out to be high-profile joke.

source REUTERS:Beck Diefenbach

Rubio retweeted a Wall Street Journal article reporting the news of the valuation, along with the question: “Let’s make today a double-whammy – Jennifer, will you marry me? Promise I’m not just a golddigger.”

Let's make today a double-whammy — @jennifer, will you marry me? Promise I'm not just a golddigger: https://t.co/CaF9OKkpK1 — Stewart Butterfield (@stewart) May 14, 2019

The tweet confused employees of both companies, eventually causing Rubio to clarify that Butterfield was joking.

“It was just a joke,” Rubio told Forbes about the proposal the next day. “… He’s very supportive and has a weird sense of humor.”

However, on June 2 — less than three weeks after the joke Twitter proposal — Butterfield announced on Instagram that he had officially asked Rubio to marry him.

source Drew Angerer, Getty images

The slideshow he posted included ten photos of the couple and ended “with one taken just a few minutes” after Butterfield proposed.

Rubio, for her part, confirmed the news on her own Instagram account, posting photos of the two newly engaged executives.

source Rich Fury/Getty Images for Girlboss

The photos, posted three weeks ago, showed Rubio wearing an engagement ring.

According to The New York Times, the proposal took place over Memorial Day while the couple was hiking in Tofino, British Columbia.

caption Tofino, British Columbia. source Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

“Ms. Rubio said she momentarily wondered if he was only proposing because of Twitter, asking, ‘Are you serious?'” reported The Times.

No immediate wedding plans have been announced.