A Silicon Valley stylist reveals which women’s brands she’s choosing right now

caption Wide leg tuxedo trousers by Victoria Beckham. source Victoria Beckham

Victoria Hitchcock, a fashion “lifestylist” based in Silicon Valley, styles clients including tech entrepreneurs and CEOs.

While New York Fashion Week kicked off on the East Coast this week, we’re wondering what the West Coast is wearing.

Check out Hitchcock’s womenswear picks, including sleek suits, up-and-coming handbags, and chunky moccasins.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York Fashion Week kicked off on the East Coast this week, and we’re wondering what the West Coast – particularly Silicon Valley – is wearing.

Victoria Hitchcock, a fashion “lifestylist” based in Silicon Valley, knows how to dress today’s techies. Her clients include tech entrepreneurs, CEOs, professors, scientists, and philanthropists from their 20s to 50s.

Read more: A Silicon Valley stylist reveals which fashion labels her elite clientele are obsessed with

For clients requesting womenswear, Hitchcock has recommendations for sleek suits, up-and-coming handbags, and chunky moccasins.

Check out stylist Victoria Hitchcock’s womenswear picks.

Gucci houndstooth dress — $4,200

source Gucci

Hitchcock says Gucci’s wool midi dresses are in right now. Scrap the accompanying cape to this houndstooth number, and instead consider pairing the dress with a bomber jacket.

You can purchase the dress here

Piazza Sempione stretch wool suit — $1,900

source Piazza Sempione

Hitchcock recommends the stretch wool suit from Italian label Piazza Sempione with a plaid pattern. The flared trousers add a little fun.

You can purchase the suit here.

Marni Millerighe lambskin moccasin — $850

source Marni

These dramatic, two-toned moccasins in emerald green make a statement. Their textured platform soles give the wearer a lift, too.

You can purchase the shoes here

Sene Laurel FlexTech suit — $595

source Sene

Sene sells custom suits that can be ordered online. Hitchcock is a fan the Laurel suit, which has a double-breasted blazer and pants that Sene describes as “medium-waisted” with a “slouchy tailored look.”

Hitchcock described Sene’s fabrics as “phenomenal”; the Laurel suit comes in FlexTech, which Sene describes as an “athleisure fabric for exceptional comfort.” The best part? The suit is machine-washable.

You can purchase the suit here

Misty M Designs New York Bag — $420

source Misty M Designs

“For someone who wants to be one step ahead and have something still quite exclusive, and not overly priced,” Hitchcock recommends bags made by Misty M Designs. Besides being popular in Silicon Valley, Hitchcock has spotted the bags in cities across the country, including Austin, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York.

According to the website, each Misty M Designs bag is handmade in Northern California from hides sourced from local leather suppliers.

The “New York” bag can be worn as a tote or messenger bag, and it comes in black, cream, or brown.

You can purchase the bag here

Misty M Designs Seattle Bag — $392

source Misty M Designs

Hitchcock says the “Seattle” bag is also popular. This triangular bag comes in black or cream leather, or in a mocha suede.

You can purchase the bag here

Cydwoq Classic-W — $321

source Cydwoq

Cydwoq (pronounced “sidewalk”) is based in Burbank, California, and makes hand-crafted shoes. Cydwoq is committed to using biodegradable, water-based glues and vegetable tanned leather, according to its website.

Cydwoq says that the “pliable leather” used in its shoes “will literally mold to your feet, much like memory foam or gel inserts. Our shoes are known to become more comfortable as they age.”

Hitchcock likes the color variation of Cydwoq’s Classic-W shoe and says they’re super-comfortable.

You can purchase the shoes here

Victoria Beckham wide leg tuxedo trousers — $1,100

source Victoria Beckham

Hitchcock says the satin waistband on these tuxedo trousers adds a touch of elegance, and pairing them with a simple silk, spaghetti-strap top completes the look.

You can purchase the trousers here