8 silver Christmas trees to give your space a fun, festive look into the New Year

- Silver Christmas trees aren’t mainstream. However, they’re highly versatile and fitting for more than one holiday.
- As a unique holiday alternative, silver Christmas trees come in various styles, sizes, shapes, and more.
- To make your life easier, we’ve rounded up eight of our favorites that you can buy online or in-store, including an easy-to-assemble popup tree ($30.89).
With many of us still holding onto holiday nostalgia and tradition, the silver Christmas tree is still considered unconventional. However, the idea of owning one becomes far less absurd when you consider its versatility.
As a festive mainstay, a silver Christmas tree is a more fun, lively, and retro option than the evergreen classic. But unlike other trendy, single-colored alternatives, its distinctive shade doubles as a centerpiece for New Year’s. Not to mention, there are a ton of high-quality options available, ranging in size, style, shape, price, and more.
To cut to the chase, we rounded up eight of our top picks based on overall style and features included. And if you want to get your creative juices flowing with Christmas decor, check out some of our buying guides:
A glossy tree that’s covered by a 5-year foliage warranty
$139.99, available on Amazon
This shiny tree provides elevated shimmer, thanks to its silver needles and 300 clear lights that double as decoration. It also features a black stand, an on/off foot pedal, extra bulbs, and fuses for added convenience.
Tree height: 6 feet
Base diameter: 32 inches
Light count: 300
Other considerations: 5-year foliage warranty and 2-year light warranty
A slim tree that comes with a matching stand
$45.21, available on Amazon
Perfect for indoor or covered outdoor display, this silver tinsel tree will add some sparkle to your seasonal decor. It comes with a matching silver metal tree stand for a cohesive look.
Tree height: 6 feet (also available in 2 feet, 3 feet, and 7 feet)
Base diameter: 20 inches
Light count: unlit
Other considerations: no warranty
A pop-up tree that makes assembly a breeze
$30.89, available on Amazon
This sparkly tree can be leveraged for its compact build, especially when it comes to filling out tight empty corners. And its pop-up design means you don’t have to put the tree together piece-by-piece – it can be assembled in three simple steps.
Tree height: 5 feet
Base diameter: 13.77 inches
Light count: unlit
Other considerations: no warranty
A sparkling tree that’s relatively affordable
$36.49, available on Amazon
For those on a tight budget, this tree is cost-effective, pricing in at under $40. Its tinsel design provides a vintage and retro feel, adding a unique festive touch to your decor.
Tree height: 6 feet
Base diameter: base diameter not mentioned
Light count: unlit
Other considerations: no warranty
A sterling tinsel tree that’s available in-store and online
$216.29, available on Home Depot
This curly tinsel tree comes equipped with 550 clear bright lights and assembly instructions (on-paper and online). It features a 72-inch cord for added convenience.
Since it’s sold at Home Depot, you can purchase one at a physical storefront nearby, or order from the comfort of your home.
Tree height: 7.5 feet
Base diameter: 48 inches
Light count: 550
Other considerations: 90-day return policy applies
A full-bodied tree that includes a clever light replacement feature
$394.99 on sale (originally $506.99), available on Target [you save $112]
This tree arrives with everything you need to get started: 700 clear lights that only require four-piece assembly, hinge branches, and a sturdy white tree stand. Most notably, it includes a lamp-lock feature, meaning even if a bulb goes out, the rest stay on. This feature also ensures that every light is replaceable and interchangeable.
Tree height: 7.5 feet
Base diameter: 50 inches
Light count: 700
Other considerations: 30-day return policy applies
A lightweight tree that’s just 7 pounds
$94.99 on sale (originally $119.99), available on Target [you save $25]
This slender tree weighs in at just 7 pounds, eliminating the need for heavy-duty lifting and setup. For this reason, it’s perfect for apartments, office cubicles, and other tight spaces.
It also comes with replacement bulbs, a spare fuse, and a white plastic tree stand.
Tree height: 6 feet
Base diameter: 24 inches
Light count: 250
Other considerations: 30-day return policy applies
A mini tree that’s a perfect tabletop centerpiece
$17.49 (originally $34.99), available on Michaels [you save $17.50]
This small glittering tree is an ideal tabletop display for your desk, kitchen table, and more – just attach the tree stand legs, and you’re good to go.
Tree height: 3 feet
Base diameter: 20 inches
Light count: unlit
Other considerations: 180-day return policy applies