‘Mission: Impossible’ star Simon Pegg underwent a radical body transformation for his latest role

caption Simon Pegg. source Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Simon Pegg looks ripped in a photo shared by his personal trainer.

The “Mission: Impossible” star dropped 20 pounds for his upcoming role in “Inheritance.”

The 49-year-old actor also dropped from 12% to just 8% body fat, which is in the lower range for an athlete.

His trainer Nick Lower told INSIDER that he had achieved the transformation through “a focused mindset, good nutrition, and a mix of strength training and cardio.”

Simon Pegg, known for his roles in “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek,” has been seriously hitting the gym.

The actor, who also previously starred as an out-of-shape runner in “Run Fatboy Run” with Thandie Newton, looks shredded in a photo shared by his personal trainer Nick Lower.

Lower, who owns a fitness company based in Hertfordshire, England, posted the photo of Pegg on his Instagram account.

In the caption, Lower wrote that Pegg had lost 9 kg (20 pounds) in just six months dropping from 78 kg to 69 kg (170 pounds to 150 pounds). He added that the 49-year-old actor had dropped from 12% to just 8% body fat – in the lower range for an athlete, according to Coach magazine (the online home of Men’s Fitness).

Pegg retweeted the photo on Twitter, saying that the strict fitness regime had resulted in “occasional mild grumpiness.”

Also occasional mild grumpiness…???????????? https://t.co/d1V9OedEo6 — Pegg News (@simonpegg) March 1, 2019

Lower wrote that Pegg required the specific body shape and look for his upcoming film “Inheritance.”

According to Deadline, “Inheritance explores what happens when the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.”

He’ll be joined by Lily Collins, who starred in the BBC’s “Les Misérables,” which airs in the US in April.

“Simon wanted this character to be lean but with definition,” Lower, told INSIDER. “It’s quite extreme and not maintainable for long periods (although Simon keeps in good shape all of the time)

“This was achieved because Simon was consistent with his nutrition and training plan. No tricks or extreme dieting methods, just a focused mindset, good nutrition, and a mix of strength training and cardio.”