Simona Halep, in her first ever Wimbledon final, takes just 56 minutes to destroy Serena Williams

Simona Halep just destroyed Serena Williams in the women’s singles final at the Wimbledon Championships.

Halep beat Williams in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, taking just 56 minutes to claim the second Grand Slam title of her career.

Williams hailed Halep after the match, saying “she literally played out of her mind.”

Click here for more of Business Insider’s 2019 Wimbledon Championships coverage.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Simona Halep just beat the seven-time Wimbledon winner Serena Williams in her first ever All England Club final in the women’s singles competition.

Halep, a former world number one, took just 56 minutes to beat Williams in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Williams had barely been troubled over the last two weeks, losing just two sets by playing remarkable tennis en route to Saturday’s final.

But Halep rushed into an early, commanding lead on Centre Court, taking advantage of early errors from the American’s inability to send her shots over the net.

Halep broke Williams’ serve, showed incredible movement, and brilliant shot-making to go four games up to love. “A dream start,” the three-time men’s singles champion John McEnroe said on the BBC broadcast.

Read more: Johanna Konta hit back at a ‘disrespectful,’ ‘patronizing’ reporter for picking on her after she was dumped out of Wimbledon

Williams held her serve in the fifth game and seventh games, but ultimately Halep retained her considerable lead to win the opening set 6-2.

Though Williams won the first game in the second set, Halep’s dominance was clear. The Romanian showed great defense, smart court coverage, and hit relentless winners past her opponent. Halep may have been 2-1 down in the second set, but that was the last game she lost, as she went on to claim the second set 6-2, too.

“She literally played out of her mind,” Williams said with a smile after the loss. “It was a little bit deer in headlights for me.”

Halep, meanwhile, said she played the “best match” of her life. “I have worked a lot for this moment,” she said. “I came on court and gave my best. It’s something very special, I will never forget this day.”

The 2019 Wimbledon trophy is Halep’s second Grand Slam title after her victory at the 2018 French Open.

Williams, meanwhile, is left to continue seeking an elusive 24th Grand Slam title, a milestone that would tie the record for the most Grand Slam wins by a woman.