Simone Biles’ 24-year-old brother has been charged in a deadly Cleveland shooting

caption Simone Biles looks on prior to the 2018 US Classic gymnastics seniors event at Jerome Schottenstein Center on July 28, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles‘ older brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was arrested on Thursday at Fort Stewart Army Base in Georgia.

He was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury in connection to a deadly shooting in Cleveland in which three people were killed.

Police said in a statement to NBC News that an “uninvited group” had entered a New Years Eve party at an Airbnb and an “altercation ensued,” leading to gunfire.

Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshon Banks, 21, died in the shooting. A 21-year-old man who was shot in the back of the head and a 23-year-old woman who was shot in the arm survived.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles’ older brother has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Cleveland in which three people were killed.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was arrested on Thursday at Fort Stewart Army Base in Georgia, NBC News reported.

He was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury in connection with the shooting, which took place at a New Years Eve party at an Airbnb in Cleveland on December 31.

Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said in a joint statement to NBC News that three people died and two people were injured in the shooting.

The statement said an “uninvited group” had entered the Airbnb and an “altercation ensued,” leading to gunfire.

Read more: Simone Biles won her 6th all-around gymnastics title with a gravity-defying move most gymnasts can’t pull off, and her celebrity fans are ecstatic

Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, Toshon Banks, 21, died in the shooting.

A 21-year-old man who was shot in the back of the head and a 23-year-old woman who was shot in the arm survived, Cleveland.com reported.

Biles-Thomas, who is on active duty in the Army, is being held at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville Georgia.

Biles didn’t grow up with Biles-Thomas, USA Today reported.

When Biles was 3 years old, she, Biles Thomas, and two other siblings were placed in foster care. She said in 2017 that her mother abused drugs and alcohol, and had been in and out of jail. When Biles was 6, she and her younger sister were adopted by their mom’s grandfather and his wife.

Biles has not publicly commented on her brother’s arrest.