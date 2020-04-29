32 jaw-dropping photos of Simone Biles destroying the competition

- source
- Getty Images
- Simone Biles is one of the most accomplished, well-known, and photogenic athletes on the planet.
- The 23-year-old is the most decorated American gymnast – male or female – in history, and she’s just three medals shy of tying Vitaly Scherbo’s record combined 33 World and Olympic medals.
- Biles was slated to enjoy her swan song and break his record at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the games’ postponement has delayed it all.
- While we wait for the most dominant athlete on the planet to tie a bow atop her illustrious career, check out some of the most brilliant photos of her dominating the competition.
Simone Biles is one of the most accomplished athletes on the planet.
And the 23-year-old American darling is one of the most decorated gymnasts — male or female — in the history of the sport.
In the only Olympic outing of her career — the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro — Biles took home five medals.
She won four gold medals in Brazil — more than any other female American gymnast in the history of the games.
One in the team all-around, in which she was the only American to compete in all four events.
Another in the individual all-around, in which she bested the second-place finisher — American teammate Aly Raisman — by a full 2.1 points.
She dominated on the vault, finishing more than 0.7 points ahead of the rest of the podium.
And she shined in her floor routine to clinch first place and earn her final gold medal of the games.
A surprising gaffe during her routine left her further down the podium in the balance beam final — and with her only bronze of the competition.
Though her remarkable performance at the games drew the world’s attention, Biles managed to win over the American public with her warm, affable personality.
She’s not afraid to be goofy while under the bright lights.
Her giggle has become famous and her smile is infectious.
But once the competition starts, Biles is as steely and focused as they come.
It’s how she’s won a record 25 medals at the World Championships.
Of those 25, a whopping 19 are gold — another record.
No female gymnast has surpassed her five World all-around titles.
And she’s the first American female gymnast to win a World medal on every single event.
She’s swept every United States national all-around competition she’s competed in since 2013.
The only time she’s missed the event was in 2017 when she took a hiatus.
Her 30 combined World and Olympic medals rank third all-time.
And she has the chance to surpass Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus and and Larisa Latynina of Russia to become the most-decorated gymnast — male or female — in the history of the sport.
Given that she’s currently just three medals shy of tying Scherbo’s record, Biles was widely expected to earn her historic 44th medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
But due to the games’ postponement, it may take Biles a bit longer to achieve the feat.
She’s already announced that she plans to compete in Tokyo in 2021.
Which gives her even more time to expand her repertoire of eponymous skills.
She already has four elements named in her honor.
The original floor exercise “Biles” — which she introduced in 2013 — features a backward, double laid-out salto with a one-half twist.
In 2018, she made headlines with another “Biles” — a Yurchenko half-on entry with a two-twist front-stretched somersault — on the vault.
The balance beam “Biles” comes on the dismount; it involves “a double salto backwards tucks with 2/1 twist.”
And the Biles II — another original floor exercise stunt — includes “a double salto backward tucked with 3/1 twist.”
