Simone Biles is dominating at the gymnastics world championships — despite having a kidney stone that sent her to the ER

Simone Biles went to the emergency room for a kidney stone the day before competing in the gymnastics world championships in Qatar.

But Biles still got the top score in a qualifying round of the competition.

“This kidney stone can wait,” she wrote on Twitter.

Simone Biles didn’t let a kidney stone stop her from dominating at the gymnastics world championships in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

Biles earned the top all-around score of 60.965 points during the qualifying round of the championships, “all but guaranteeing” that she’ll have a spot in the finals next week, NBC Sports reported.

Less than 24 hours earlier, however, Biles had visited the emergency room to address mysterious, lingering pain.

“I’ve been having back pains for like two weeks, and then I had stomachaches,” Biles said in an interview with the Olympic Channel. “Yesterday my mom came … and I was like, ‘I think I need to go to the hospital.’ So we went as a precaution to get some tests done.”

That’s when a doctor told her she had a kidney stone.

“Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships,” Biles wrote on Twitter Friday night, sharing a selfie from her hospital bed. “This kidney stone can wait….doing it for my team! I’ll be gucci girls!”

nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships this kidney stone can wait…. ???????? doing it for my team! ❤️ I’ll be gucci girls ! pic.twitter.com/rKkvuEQrKc — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 26, 2018

Biles explained that she was determined to compete – even after a member of the hospital staff told her she might have to spend the night.

“I was like, ‘Sorry, I have to compete so I’m leaving, but thanks for letting me know I have a kidney stone and I’ll deal with the pain later!'” Biles told the Olympic channel.

Kidney stones are pebble-like pieces of material that can form in the kidneys when the urine has high concentrations of calcium or certain other minerals. They can be as small as a grain of sand, as big as a pea, and in rare cases the size of a golf ball, according to the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).

Sometimes kidney stones move through the urinary tract and out of the body without causing pain, but stones that block the flow or urine can cause severe pain, the NIDDK adds. It’s often described as being worse than childbirth.

In a later tweet, Biles clarified that she didn’t actually pass the kidney stone or have it removed while she was at the hospital.

“I actually have not had it removed yet, just got the diagnosis and information about it. We will deal with it after world championships!” she wrote on Twitter. “Fingers crossed it stays okay!!!”

Biles tild USA Gymnastics that she was in “a bit of pain” even when stretching and walking, but it didn’t seem to impact her performance. With half the gymnasts still to compete in the qualifying round, Biles’ all-around score puts her a solid 4.5 points ahead of her teammate Morgan Hurd, who won the world championships last year, according to NBC Sports.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.