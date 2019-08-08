Simone Biles calls out USA Gymnastics: ‘You literally had one job and you couldn’t protect us’

The Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told reporters on Wednesday that USA Gymnastics “literally had one job and you couldn’t protect us.”

Her comments came after a congressional report released in late July found that USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee knew about sexual-abuse accusations against the team doctor Larry Nassar but failed to take action. Nassar was eventually sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

Biles last year became one of dozens of women to come forward with allegations of sexual abuse by Nassar.

The Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles became emotional Wednesday while discussing how she viewed USA Gymnastics in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse scandal.

“I don’t mean to cry, but it’s just hard coming here for an organization and having had them failed us so many times,” she told a group of reporters ahead of the US Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, her voice wavering as she tried to choke back tears. “We had one goal and we’ve done everything that they asked us for, even when we didn’t want to, and they couldn’t do one damn job. You had one job, you literally had one job, and you couldn’t protect us.”

The 22-year-old was referring to the recent revelation that USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee knew about sexual-abuse accusations against Nassar, the US team doctor, but failed to take action. A 235-page congressional report released in late July found that “the Olympic-related organizations’ ability to identify and prevent abuse was inadequate” and that “hundreds of women and girls were sexually abused by Larry Nassar” as a result.

“Repeatedly, men and women entrusted with positions of power prioritized their own reputation or the reputation of an NGB over the health and safety of the athletes,” the report said, using an abbreviation for a national governing body. It went on to say the organizations “took actions to conceal their negligence and failed to enact reforms, even after they were faced with the courageous accounts of survivors.”

In a powerful Twitter statement released last year, Biles announced that she too was sexually assaulted by Nassar. He was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in January, following a seven-day hearing in which more than 150 young women delivered harrowing accounts of being abused.

"It's hard coming here for an organization, having had them fail us so many times," Biles told reporters following a training session in Kansas City ahead of the US Gymnastics Championships, where she is to compete for her sixth national all-around title.

She previously acknowledged the congressional subcommittee’s investigation into the Olympic organizations in a tweet over the weekend. “The more I learn, the more I hurt,” she said. “USAG failed us. USOC failed us. Many failed us. And they continue to fail us. Real and actual change isn’t easy but it’s clear there’s a lot more work that needs to be done.”

“It’s not easy being out here because I feel like every day is a reminder of what I went through and what I’ve been through and what I’m going through and how I’ve come out of it,” Biles said. “I try just not to think about it, but it is hard.”

In a statement, Li Li Leung, president and CEO of USA Gymnastics, said that while “we at USA Gymnastics have made a lot of progress in strengthening our athlete safety measures and putting our athletes first,” she acknowledged that “we know we have to do more.”

“One of our goals is for our athletes to feel comfortable in speaking up and sharing their opinions, and we are listening to what they have to say,” Leung said. “We will continue to work hard to demonstrate to Simone and all of our athletes, members, community and fans that we are working to foster a safe, positive and encouraging environment where athlete voices are heard.”