Simone Biles won her 6th all-around gymnastics title with a gravity-defying move most gymnasts can’t pull off, and her celebrity fans are ecstatic

caption Simone Biles performs her floor routine during the 2019 US Gymnastics Championships on August 11. source Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles won her sixth all-around gymnastics title at the US Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday.

Biles landed a difficult triple-double in her floor exercise routine – the first female gymnast to do so in competition.

Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Kamala Harris, and Perez Hilton were impressed.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is regarded as one of the best gymnasts in history. With four Olympic gold medals and 14 world championship victories, she’s amassed some famous fans.

At Sunday’s US Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, Biles landed a historic triple-double during her floor exercise routine. The maneuver is so difficult that Biles is the first female gymnast to ever land it in competition. Biles then went on to take home the gold medal.

Her fan base of equally fearless women cheered her on.

“The Good Place” actress and body-positive activist Jameela Jamil tweeted: “It’s exciting to be alive when she’s alive so we get to witness her.”

It’s exciting to be alive when she’s alive so we get to witness her. @Simone_Biles ???????? https://t.co/hMWw2U50AF — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) August 12, 2019

Chrissy Teigen didn’t mince words, calling Biles a “f—— badass.”

look at this! suuuuuch a fucking badass. love this woman. https://t.co/2KKdqGNgBw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 12, 2019

Senator and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris congratulated Biles for her achievement.

Making history again. Congratulations to the incredible @Simone_Biles on nailing that triple-double!pic.twitter.com/aYtWrC0imX — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 12, 2019

And comedian Siobhan Thompson demanded that Biles bring her talents to the basketball court.

Put Simone Biles in the NBA Slam Dunk contest you cowards https://t.co/2MvzUUQwUw — Siobhan Thompson, mysterious European heiress (@vornietom) August 12, 2019

