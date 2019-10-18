I’ve been using these drugstore skin-care products for more than 9 years — here’s why they’re ideal for my sensitive skin

source Walmart

For years, I struggled to find the right skin-care products that wouldn’t leave my sensitive skin with new breakouts, irritation, or dry patches, or my bank account with a negative balance. Forget haystacks – for me, finding a skin-care line that didn’t irritate my sensitive skin or cost a fortune was like finding a needle in a pile of needles.

Until I started using Simple Skincare more than nine years ago.

Products are developed specifically for people with sensitive skin. They’re hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, and ophthalmologist-tested, and free from harsh chemicals like synthetic fragrances, parabens, and drying alcohol. Instead, formulas contain natural and soothing ingredients like aloe, plant extracts, and minerals. They’re vegan and free of animal cruelty too.

The best part of it all though? All products are under $12 and widely available from Walmart to ULTA, so I never have to trek far for refills.

Here’s exactly what I’ve been using for more than nine years:

Simple’s Kind To Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturizer: The year was 2010 and I was a very price-conscious grad student in NY looking to combat my winter-wrecked skin, which rebelled against every drugstore moisturizer I tried. And while I would’ve loved to drop $50 on a bottle of organic argan oil – which was one of the few products that worked on me – it was a luxury I literally couldn’t afford.

I came across Simple’s Kind To Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturizer at my local CVS and took a chance because it was probably one of the last ones I didn’t try in the entire beauty aisle. I’ve never looked back.

It was the first one that didn’t leave my skin overly oily, itchy, or with new breakouts in the morning. Made with a cocktail of hydrating ingredients like allantoin, glycerin, and bisabolol, my face was left so fresh and soft. My favorite part is that this moisturizer doesn’t contain any artificial perfumes. While I love orange ginseng and lavender, my crazy allergies don’t allow me to wear anything with a lingering smell.

It’s also less than $9 a bottle – seriously, that’s less than the price of Chipotle’s Burrito Bowl.

Simple Micellar Facial Wipes: Once I knew that Simple was the skin-care line for me, I was in the market of replacing a few of my most-used beauty products. Next up? Makeup removers.

Just like the moisturizer, Simple Micellar Facial Wipes. are gentle on my super sensitive skin but powerful enough to get rid of sweat, city grime, and tough waterproof mascara. No wonder it has a 4.7-star rating with more than 1,400 Walmart reviews.

Simple’s Water Boost Hydrating Sheet Mask: I’ve tried a ton of sheet masks, but many of them left my face feeling itchy. But Simple’s Water Boost Hydrating Sheet Mask is infused with gentle minerals and plant extracts that don’t irritate my skin.

I’ll use it for 15 minutes and just massage the excess product into my skin. It’s immediately hydrating and addresses five signs of dehydration – dryness, roughness, tightness, dullness, and lines. There are no artificial fragrances, dyes, or drying alcohol either, and it costs less than $5 for a pack of two.