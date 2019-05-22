EA is offering up ‘The Sims 4’ for free right now — but you only have a few days left to claim your copy

caption “The Sims 4” lets you create and customize a community of characters. source “The Sims 4″/Electronic Arts

“The Sims 4” is free on PC and Mac until May 28. The game is normally $40, but Electronic Arts is offering the standard version as a free digital download.

Released in 2014, “The Sims 4” has grown into a massive game with a bunch of expansion packs and downloadable content.

The free version “The Sims 4” doesn’t include all of the extra goodies, but it’ll be yours to keep forever. If you like it, you can purchase the expansion packs later.

“The Sims 4,” the popular life simulator game from Electronic Arts, is available as a free digital download on PC and Mac until May 28.

For those unfamiliar, “The Sims” lets players create and customize a household of digital people called Sims and build a community for them. Each Sim has their own unique appearance and personality, and players have complete control over the lives of their creations.

Since September 2014, Electronic Arts has gradually built “The Sims 4” into a massive game with dozens of upgrades and expansion packs. The expansion packs add things like new jobs, pets, clothing, and even weather effects.

Unfortunately, most of this content isn’t included with the free standard version “The Sims 4,” but if you like the game enough you can purchase them in discounted bundles later on.

“The Sims” is famous for being accessible to casual players who are less interested in traditional video games. The original game made a big enough cultural impact to earn a spot in the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

You’ll need to make a free Origin account to claim your copy of “The Sims 4” and download the game. Once you add the game to your account library, it’ll be yours to keep forever.