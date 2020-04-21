Singapore adds another 1,111 Covid-19 cases – and the total is now over 9,000

The Straits Times

Singapore has now recorded more than 9,000 Covid-19 infections, after 1,111 cases were reported on Tuesday (Apr 21).

According to a Ministry of Health (MOH) update, most of the new 1,111 cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories. Singaporeans and PRs make up 20 of the new cases as of 12pm.

In total, Singapore has reported 9,125 Covid-19 infections. Of these, 11 have died due to related complications. 3,420 cases remain hospitalised, with 23 in critical condition, and 3,782 are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Singapore has in recent weeks ramped up Covid-19 testing of foreign workers living in dormitories. The Ministry says on its website that close to 60,000 unique persons have been given the swab test so far in the small nation state. In total, the swab test for Covid-19 has been done 94,796 times

Read also: