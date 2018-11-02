We flew on the longest flight in the world in both business class and premium economy to see how they compare — here’s what we discovered

caption Singapore Airlines premium economy. source Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines recently relaunched its non-stop service between New York and Singapore.

The 10,000-mile flight that can last as long as 19 hours is the longest in the world.

Singapore Airlines is using a fleet of brand new Airbus A350-900 ULR airliner to make the flight.

The new fleet is fitted out with 161 seats in business class and premium economy. There are no economy sections on these aircraft.

Business Insider recently had the chance to experience the trip in both business class and premium economy to see how they compare.

In October, Singapore Airlines re-launched its non-stop service between New York and its homeland of Singapore. The 10,000-mile journey can last as long as 19 hours, making it the longest scheduled passenger flight in the world.

Singapore Airlines previously operated the route from 2004 to 2013 using the Airbus A340-500. While it has exceptional range and capability, the A340-500 was a relic of the 1990s, and the thirst of its four engines proved too uneconomical to sustain. Even a shift to an all-business-class layout couldn’t generate enough income to save the route.

To operate the ultra-long-distance flight, the airline ordered a fleet seven Airbus A350-900 Ultra Long Range or ULR.

The flight marked the operation debut of the ULR variant which one Singapore Airlines executive called the only aircraft capable of making the flight in an economically viable fashion.

The biggest difference between the standard A350-900 and the ULR is its range. Airbus managed to cram an additional 6,300 gallons of fuel into the plane’s tanks. The result is an increase in range from 9,300 miles to as much as 11,100 miles.

Each of the ULR aircraft is equipped with 161 seats divided in business and premium economy class. It’s one of the few scheduled commercial airline flights without an economy class cabin.

In addition to New York/Newark, Singapore is also using its fleet of ULRs to launch non-stop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles as well as San Franciso.

Business Insider recently had the chance to experience the flight both in business and premium economy. Here’s how the two stack up.

The new Airbus A350-900 ULR awaits.

Here’s a better view of the jet.

Let’s get on the plane.

Each time, we were greeted with a smile by Singapore’s cabin crew.

First up is the business class cabin that occupies the front 2/3s of the aircraft.

There are a total of 67 business class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration.

Each seat has aisle access.

Each leather upholstered seat is 28 inches wide and can recline 132 degrees.

Each seat also boasts 60 inches of pitch. So legroom is plentiful.

Each seat also folds down into a 78-inch-long bed.

Here’s how it looks when airline staff makes the bed.

There’s an ottoman to prop up your feet when the seat is reclined.

It’s also where you put your feet once the seat has been converted into a bed.

I found Singapore’s business class seat and bed to be comfortable and spacious.

Each seat is equipped with USB and power plugs along with an 18-inch screen equipped with the airline’s KrisWorld in-flight entertainment system.

The screen is controlled using this wired remote.

Normally, KrisWorld offers more than 1,000 hours’ worth of movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, and games. For this route, the airline added another 200 hours of content.

While most airlines provide prepackaged amenity kits, Singapore allows its passengers to create their own from a selection of items that include hand sanitizer, lip balm, earplugs, fabric-wrinkle releaser, and fabric freshener.

The airline also provides eye masks, socks, and slippers.

The spacious bathroom is stocked with toothbrushes and other toiletries.

Food and beverage service in business class was rather impressive.

Shortly after takeoff, we were served cocktails and…

… Mixed nuts.

Meals were served in courses beginning with appetizers like this shrimp and quinoa salad.

The main course that followed varied between Asian dishes like this sweet and sour pork with fried rice and…

…Western-style fare like this lobster mac and cheese. In general, I found the quality and execution of the Asian dishes to be superior to the western dishes.

After the main course dessert was served. Here is a cherry ice cream with chocolate shavings.

Flight attendants also came by each seat with a cheese, fruit, and dessert cart.

In between meal service, light snacks are available on demand. They range from Greek yogurt to this delicious bowl of soup noodles with beef and vegetables.

The rear 1/3 of the aircraft is the premium economy cabin. There are a total of 94 seats in this section of the plane organized in a 2-4-2 configuration.

Each seat is 19 inches wide …

… With 38 inches of seat pitch or space between each row.

Each seat is also equipped with calf support, a foot plate, and eight inches of recline.

Each seat also gets its own set of armrests. A small, but important detail.

Overall, I found the seats to be spacious and comfortable. Although, a stretch break once every few hours is advisable.

Instead of an 18-inch screen, premium economy passengers get a 13.3-inch high definition touchscreen.

Each screen runs the same KrisWorld system with more than 1,200 hours of entertainment options.

This screen can also be controlled using a retractable, wired remote. Albeit a far less fancy unit.

Both business and premium economy passengers are provided with noise canceling headphones.

All passengers are provided with a pillow and blankets along with socks and toiletries.

The premium economy bathroom is noticeably smaller than its business class counterpart.

However, it was also stocked with additional toiletries.

Let’s talk about the food in premium economy.

Just as in business class, premium economy passengers are also served drinks and mixed nuts shortly after takeoff. Here, the delivery is considerably less fancy.

Meal presentation was also decidedly less fancy. Meals are served in a single course on traditional airplane food trays. No fine china here. Again, meals include western cuisine like this baked fish filet as well as…

…Asian fare such as egg noodles with Chinese barbecue pork and vegetables. Here too, the Asian cuisine was better executed than the western dishes.

We also served a baked focaccia along with a mango mousse cake and agave lemonade as a mid-flight refreshment to tie us over between meals.

That’s in addition to on-demand snacks including this croissant with chickpea masala and…

…Cheesy potato chips,

Our verdict.

It’s always odd to compare the front of the plane with the back. The economics are these two cabins are so dissimilar that a straight up comparison would be improper. After all, business class costs several times more than premium economy. In this case, that amounts to several thousand US dollar per flight.

However, having experienced the same flight on the same aircraft in both cabin class, it would be fair to ask the question, is the price premium worth it?.

But first I have to preface this by saying that in both cabins, Singapore Airlines staff delivered absolutely impeccable service. They were always warm and inviting. The crew was never rude and always attentive. (The airline isn’t paying me to say this. We paid full price for the tickets and I’ve got the hefty credit card bill to prove it.)

The biggest surprise for me was the premium economy cabin. Premium economy is a somewhat recent development in the airline industry as carrier increased product segmentation to maximize revenue. I had never flown international premium economy before. It’s usually either economy or business for me.

So I didn’t really know what to expect. However, I found it to be much roomier and comfortable than my wildest expectations.

Back to the main question at hand. Singapore Airlines business class has long been recognized as one of the best in the world. I can firmly attest that its reputation is very much intact. The personal service, gourmet dining, and roomy accommodations are absolutely worth if restful travel is a must on such a lengthy flight.

If can get yourself into business class, by all means, do it. However, if you find yourself back in premium economy, don’t fret. You’ll be just fine. Sit back, relax and have a Singapore Sling.