Singapore Airlines confirms it will add non-stop Seattle route in 2019

Singapore Airlines’ A350-900. The Straits Times

The airline behind the world’s longest non-stop route has just added Seattle to its non-stop network.

Singapore Airlines said on Nov 1 that the Singapore-Seattle route, due to be launched on Sep 3 next year, will be the fourth US city to be served non-stop from Singapore.

It will also be the fifth US city in Singapore Airlines’ route network.

The non-stop Seattle route will initially be operated three times weekly, before increasing to four times per week in October 2019.

Singapore Airlines, which uses the A350-900ULR on its Newark route, will use the Airbus A350-900 aircraft for the Seattle route.

The aircraft will be fitted with 42 Business Class, 24 Premium Economy Class and 187 Economy Class seats.

Singapore Airlines already has non-stop flights to New York (Newark), San Francisco, and will begin its non-stop route to Los Angeles on Friday (Nov 2).

Subject to regulatory approvals, flight SQ28 will initially depart Singapore at 0925hrs every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and arrive in Seattle at 0905hrs on the same day, Singapore Airlines said.

The return sector, operated as SQ27, will depart Seattle at 1040hrs every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and arrive in Singapore the following day at 1730hrs.

From October 2019, the flights will also operate on Sundays.

With the introduction of the new Seattle flights next year, the airline will have 57 flights to the US per week.

