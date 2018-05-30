Singapore and New York gets ‘closer’ as SIA launches longest ever direct flight from October

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is set to launch its longest commercial flight on October 11 when the carrier’s new A350-900ULR “ultra-long-range” Airbus flies from Singapore to New York, the company announced on Wednesday (May 30).
The flight will cover approximately 16,700 km and will take up to 18 hours and 45 minutes. It will land at Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, which has easy access to Manhattan and Northern New Jersey.
SIA will initially fly the route three times a week before daily operations start from October 18 when the airline’s other A350-900ULR goes into operation. A total of seven of the ULR variants have been ordered and will arrive by the end of the year.
The carrier’s CEO Mr Goh Choon Phong said that the new direct Singapore-New-York route will offer customers the fastest way to travel between the two cities, complete with “SIA’s legendary services”.
Passengers can expect more comfort with higher ceilings, larger windows, an extra wide body, lighting designed to reduce jetlag, as well as improved air quality.
The aircraft will be configured in a two-class layout with 67 Business Class seats and 94 in Premium Economy. Tickets will be available to book from tomorrow.
SIA previously offered non-stop service on Airbus A340-500s between the Lion City and the Big Apple from 2004 to 2013.
The carrier also recently refreshed its Business Class and Suites products, and announced that its regional wing SilkAir will get a $74 million upgrade before merging with its parent company.