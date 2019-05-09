Singapore Airlines has just been crowned ‘Most Attractive Employer’ in Singapore again

The Straits Times

For the fourth time, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been named the company most Singaporeans want to work at by Randstad, a global human resources consultancy.

In the 2019 edition of its annual ranking, Randstad said SIA was the “Most Attractive Employer” in the nation, ahead of all large-scale employers both international and local.

Last year’s winner Changi Airport Group and Marina Bay Sands came in second and third on the 2019 list, which ranks the top 75 most attractive commercial companies with the most staff in Singapore.

The results are are based on surveys of 2,502 employees and job seekers here, Randstad said.

Changi Airport Group has been ranked in the top three for five consecutive years, including first place in 2018 and 2016. SIA was in the hall of fame from 2015 to 2017, and ranked first from 2012-2014.

Awards were also given out to the most attractive employers by sector, Randstad said in a press statement on Thursday (May 9).

Singapore’s DBS Bank emerged at the top in the Banking & Financial Services sector, while China’s Alibaba Group was most attractive employer in Information Technology. Edwards Lifesciences, a US medical equipment maker, won for the Life Sciences category.

