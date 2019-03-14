Singapore Airlines is adding healthy meals by award-winning Como Shambhala to its menu

Singapore Airlines will be adding a wellness menu to its food options. Lianhe Zaobao

You no longer have to worry about being served unhealthy meals on flights, especially if you’re flying with Singapore Airlines (SIA).

The airline will soon serve a range of healthy meals, thanks to a partnership with wellness brand Como Shambhala.

The brand, which provides a large range of holistic wellness services from food to wellness centres, was founded by businesswoman Christina Ong, who is also the owner of Como Group. The wife of billionaire Ong Beng Seng, she is also the founder of Singapore’s Club 21 brand.

According to the companies, a memorandum of understanding was signed on Thursday (March 14) for a partnership “aimed at enhancing the customer experience for travellers”.

The first phase of the partnership in the second half of 2019 will see the inclusion of Como Shambhala’s award-winning wellness cuisine on selected flights.

“Using seasonal and sustainable ingredients each with their own nutrition profile, this style of cooking aims to inspire the palate with memorable and delicious flavours, marrying healthy eating with pleasurable gastronomy,” SIA and Como Shambhala said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, a new wellness menu will be introduced across all classes.

Wellness dishes co-developed by the companies will also progressively be made available in SIA’s Book the Cook service, which is offered to the airline’s Suites, First Class and Business Class passengers.

Apart from food, future collaborations may also extend to on-board amenities and in-flight entertainment, the firms said.

