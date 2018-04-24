Singapore Airlines is looking to work with startups to promote innovation within the airline industry

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced that it has entered a partnership with a startup innovation platform based in Silicon Valley to further promote creativity and innovation within the airline industry using digital solutions.
In a statement on Tuesday (April 24), SIA said its partnership with Plug and Play serves to complement the carrier’s digital innovation programme.
Under the programme, SIA is advancing its digital capabilities and leveraging on emerging technologies to better the travel experience for customers.
Plug and Play’s Travel & Hospitality programme, launched in 2016, has accelerated 95 startups and it supports these companies by providing them connections to interested corporations, mentorship and access to funding.
Companies in Plug & Play’s community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, PayPal and SoundHound.
SIA senior vice president for information technology Mr George Wong said: “SIA recognises that startups work in a highly dynamic manner and generate innovative fresh ideas and solutions.”
“Through this collaboration, we hope that useful applications can be developed to benefit the aviation industry and support SIA’s digital advancement efforts.”