Singapore Airlines is only the 9th most punctual airline in the world – and another South-east Asian carrier is #1

Flight delays are painfully common, but it seems passengers on Garuda Indonesia may not have to worry as much about reaching their destination on time.

According to a new ranking by UK-based travel data provider OAG, Indonesia’s national carrier is the most punctual airline in the entire world.

Published on Thursday (Jan 2), OAG’s Punctuality League 2020 ranked several Asian airlines among the top 10 most punctual in the world. These include Japan’s Skymark Airlines at third place, All Nippon Airways at seventh, Jetstar Asia at eighth, Singapore Airlines at ninth, and Thai AirAsia at 10th spot.

According to OAG, Garuda Indonesia scored an on-time performance of 95.01 per cent in 2019, three percentage points above runner-up Copa Airlines, the flag carrier of Panama.

In comparison, Singapore Airlines, which is consistently ranked among the top airlines in the world, had an on-time performance score of 85.32 per cent.

The ranking also compared airports in five different categories across the world.

Singapore’s Changi Airport was ranked third under the “mega airport” category, with an on-time performance score of 84.03 per cent.

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo took first place with a score of 86.87 per cent, while Tokyo’s Haneda scored 86.60 per cent to be ranked second.

“Asia Pacific carriers and airports continued to demonstrate exceptional on-time performance this year, with many LCCs and legacy carriers improving year-over-year performance,” Mayur (Mac) Patel, Head of JAPAC for OAG said.

In 2019, Singapore Airlines lost two ‘world’s best airline’ titles to Qatar Airways and Air New Zealand at the Skytrax World Airline Awards and Airline Excellence Awards by AirlineRatings.com respectively.

However, it remains among the best in the world, ranking second on both lists.

