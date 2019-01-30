Singapore Airlines launches a digital innovation lab called KrisLab – where employees use tech tools to ideate and collaborate

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is aiming to be the world’s leading digital airline – and it might just be one step closer to achieving that with a new digital innovation lab officially opened on Tuesday (Jan 29).

The first room to the right of the KrisLab entrance features “windows” that look like those in an SIA cabin against the backdrop of Singapore’s skyline. Singapore Airlines

SIA said in a statement on Tuesday that KrisLab – situated at the SIA Group Sports Club – is a workspace for SIA staff to develop ideas and collaborate with external partners, start-ups, established incubators and accelerators.

By doing so, staff will be able to explore KrisLab’s technological tools and infrastructure such as blockchain, mixed reality devices, artificial intelligence and data analytics.

KrisLab also features virtual reality technology accessories. Singapore Airlines

One of the tools allows SIA designers to efficiently conceptualise and modify future cabin designs with the use of virtual reality technology.

KrisLab’s virtual reality technology allows designers to easily visualise and modify cabin designs. Singapore Airlines

SIA staff may also submit ideas and solutions that will be evaluated by the KrisLab team on implementation readiness and market and strategic attractiveness. If approved, seed funding and the KrisLab team’s expertise will be provided to develop prototypes, before they eventually get implemented.

KrisLab’s design was conceptualised by students from LASALLE College of the Arts – under the guidance of their lecturers – as part of a competition that was judged by veterans from the design industry, lecturers and senior management from SIA.

According to SIA, the KrisLab team has been working with research institutions such as the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) in deep-tech areas.

SIA said: “This will give SIA a competitive edge in areas such as revenue management, smart seats, virtual training, and predictive maintenance for aircraft, among others.”

KrisLab was officially opened by Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing. Singapore Airlines

SIA also launched a three-day Learning and Innovation For Everyone (LIFE) festival –featuring workshops, talks by industry leaders and an interactive showcase of new technologies that are being adopted by SIA – for employees who seek to “celebrate and strengthen SIA’s innovative culture”.

