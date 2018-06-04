Singapore Airlines to launch direct flights to Los Angeles “quite soon”, more US destinations to be added

Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong revealed on Monday (June 4) that the carrier could be launching direct flights to Los Angeles “quite soon”.
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 74th annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association (Iata), which is currently taking place in Sydney.
The news comes less than a week after SIA announced it will launch the longest direct commercial route between Singapore and New York. Service will start on Oct 11 with the ultra long range (ULR) variant of the A350-900 being deployed.
SIA has ordered seven of those planes and will take delivery of the first in September. The remaining are due by end-March next year.
Like the planned Singapore-New-York direct flights, the Los Angeles route will also be serviced by the A350-900-ULR planes.
SIA also recently refreshed its Business Class and Suites products, and announced that its regional wing SilkAir will get a $74 million upgrade before merging with its parent company.