Singapore Airlines was the most talked-about brand in Singapore last year – here’s what else got people buzzing

Brand awareness is one of the most important factors in determining a brand’s penetration rate, and in Singapore’s competitive market, this can mean the difference between failure and success.

According to market research company YouGov’s annual BrandIndex Buzz Rankings released on Wednesday (Jan 23), at least four local brands were at the top of Singaporeans’ minds in 2018.

According to YouGov, results from its year-long survey sent out daily to around 10,000 people last year showed that the top two brands on Singaporeans’ tongues were local.

At first place was Singapore Airlines for the fourth year running, followed by Changi Airport and WhatsApp.

The other two Singaporean brands in the top 10 were Gardens by the Bay which took the fifth spot and DBS Bank which came in eighth. Japanese clothing retail company Uniqlo came in fourth.

Here’s a list of the top 10 brands that Singaporeans talked about most last year.

Buzz scores were awarded based on whether or not respondents have heard anything good or bad about the brand over the past two weeks. YouGov

The index also revealed which Singaporean brands generated the most positive buzz. Singapore Airlines, Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay made the top three, followed by DBS and POSB Banks.

The most improved brands (that generated more overall buzz than the year before), according to YouGov, included e-commerce platform Shopee, followed by telecommunications company Huawei and automobile company Proton.

Fast food chain McDonald’s came in fourth while car manufacturer Perodua came in fifth. YouGov

