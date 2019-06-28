Singapore Airlines will partner Malaysia Airlines to offer more code-share flights around the world

The partnership will include SilkAir, Scoot, and Firefly. The Straits Times

Customers of Singapore and Malaysia Airlines will soon have more flights to choose from, thanks to a partnership between the two countries’ national carriers to expand the number of code-share flights.

The partnership will include Singapore Airlines (SIA) subsidiaries SilkAir and Scoot, and Malaysia Airlines’ sister brand, Firefly, the two airlines said in a joint statement on Thursday (June 27).

According to the statement, customers can expect a “significant expansion” of code-share flights beyond Singapore-Malaysia routes. There are also plans to enhance the frequent flyer programme for both airlines.

A code-share flight lets airlines sell seats on each others’ flights, giving customers more destination options.

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said both airlines have extensive operations within ASEAN, as well as large networks that cover many parts of the world.

He added that the partnership would help both airlines tap on the rapidly growing air travel market in ASEAN.

Malaysia Airlines CEO Izham Ismail added that the two carriers had a “close relationship” and “historically strong commercial and cultural links”.

The partnership might be a godsend for loss-making Malaysia Airlines, which has been plagued in recent years with plane disappearances and management troubles. The Malaysian Government is now considering selling the carrier to anyone who makes a “good” offer.

The airline came in 36th place in the latest Skytrax ranking, while Singapore Airlines came in second.

