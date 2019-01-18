Singapore among world’s 10 most-Instagrammable cities of 2019 for millennials – here are the places and cafes that got it on the list

Of course, the usual suspects are listed – Marina Bay Sands, the ArtScience Museum, Gardens by the Bay, and the Helix Bridge.
But other places counted among Singapore’s most-photogenic spots by travel channel Big Seven Travel (which calls itself “the ultimate resource for travel focused millennials”), also include Koon Seng Road, the Bugis district, and Chjimes – site of the lavish wedding scene in Crazy Rich Asians.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
These seven places, as well as seven cafes, were highlighted by Big Seven Travel under its list of the world’s 50 most-Instagrammable cities, which ranked Singapore in 10th place.
The ranking was complied via a scoring system, which considered the number of hashtags per city, votes from a panel of travel experts, and a survey of Big Seven readers.
Singapore “punches way above its weight on a global level”, Big Seven Travel said in its entry for Singapore.
“It’s a modern city with colourful buildings, futuristic bridges and a ‘cloud forest’. It’s also a centre of tourism and a serious hub for travel in Asia. What more could you want from your next trip?” it said.
Alongside the ranking, the channel also highlighted seven of the most-Instagrammable cafes in the city.
These include Clan Cafe, french-style bistro Merci Marcel, traditional eatery Chin Sin Huan, and Melbourne-inspired joint Five Oars.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Read also:
-
Parkroyal on Pickering just got crowned the world’s best green hotel – here’s the other Singaporean brands travellers loved in 2018
-
Here’s everything to do at the Botanic Gardens’ new extension, which will now open at the end of this year
-
Heard of Jinjiang? It’s Singaporeans’ top new travel destination, according to Skyscanner