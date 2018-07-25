Singapore and its leaders offer assistance after a dam collapsed in Laos causing the loss of lives

Singapore has offered a helping hand to Laos after a dam collapsed on Monday. Reuters

A dam collapsed in the Attapeu province in Laos, causing the loss of lives and the displacement of many families on Monday (July 23).

The incident has prompted Singapore to send both its collective prayers and a helping hand via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In its statement, the MFA offered to provide aid and immediate supplies in the affected areas to assist with the flood relief efforts.

It also said the Singapore Embassy in Vientiane has “not received reports of any Singaporeans affected by the floods”.

MFA added: “The Singapore Government is saddened to learn of the loss of lives and the destruction of homes… Our deepest sympathies are with those who are affected.”

Meanwhile, as the Laos government declare a state of emergency in Sanamxai District, Singaporean leaders among many others offered their condolences and prayers to the victims of the disaster.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared in a Facebook post that he was “deeply saddened to learn of the collapse”, with President Halimah Yacob echoing his sentiments:

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also offered Singapore’s help, saying that he has “reached out to (Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith) to offer our assistance and support during this challenging time”: