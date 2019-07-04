Singapore and Japan tie for most powerful passport in the world for the 18th month in a row

According to the index, passport holders from both Singapore and Japan can currently travel to 189 destinations worldwide without applying for a visa. The Straits Times

Apart from having great food, Singapore and Japan share one other thing in common – the world’s most powerful passport.

According to the latest rankings on the Henley Passport Index released on Tuesday (July 2), Japan and Singapore have again tied in first place for the world’s most powerful passports.

This marks the culmination of an 18-month-long winning streak for both countries, after they took over Germany’s position at the beginning of 2018.

The quarterly ranking is arranged according to the number of destinations passport holders can access without a prior visa. According to the index, passport holders from both Singapore and Japan can currently travel to 189 destinations worldwide without applying for a visa.

South Korea, which previously shared first place with Singapore and Japan, still ranks high in second place, along with Finland and Germany, with a score of 187.

Denmark, Italy, and Luxembourg followed closely in third place with a score of 186.

These are the countries which ranked in the top 5 for Q3 of 2019:

Meanwhile, Malaysia ranked 13th, with passport holders able to travel to 176 countries without a prior visa.

However, things aren’t looking so great for US and UK passport holders. Both countries ranked sixth with a score of 183, which is the lowest ranking both countries have held since 2010.

Throughout most of the previous rankings, the UK has always held one of the top five places, Henley and Partners said in a press release.

“However, with its exit from the EU now imminent, and coupled with ongoing confusion about the terms of its departure, the UK’s once-strong position looks increasingly uncertain,” it added.

The country with the weakest passport was Afghanistan, whose holders have visa-free access to only 25 destinations worldwide.

