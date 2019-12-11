Singapore and Malaysia both fall in global ranking of English standards – as did most of Asia

Singapore fell from third place to fifth place, while Malaysia slid from 22nd to 26th on the ranking. Facebook/Speak Good English Movement

Singapore and Malaysia have both fallen several places on this year’s annual Education First (EF) English Proficiency Index, which measures the English levels of countries with non-native speakers worldwide.

Singapore fell from third place to fifth place, while Malaysia slid from 22nd to 26th on the ranking, which looked at the EF Standard English Test scores of 2.3 million people across 100 countries and regions.

In first place was the Netherlands, followed by Scandinavian countries Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

Singapore came in fifth on this year’s ranking, and Malaysia 26th. EF English Proficiency Index

Thanks to the growing prominence of English instruction in universities and on-job practice, millennials aged 26 to 30 had the strongest English skills of all age groups, followed by those aged 21 to 25.

Among non-native speakers, Europeans had the highest English standard, while those in the Middle East had the lowest.

The Index’s report said without elaborating that over half of all Asian countries saw a drop in English proficiency this year, and that English standards in the region stayed the same despite major investments in private and public English education.

Nevertheless, Singapore defended its place as top in Asia for English standards, followed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong and India.

This year, Sri Lanka saw the largest drop in English standards, followed by Singapore and the Philippines.

Taiwan, Myanmar and Afghanistan saw the greatest improvements.

This year was also the first time China moved from the low to moderate proficiency band, EF said.

The report noted that while there were generally negligible score differences between age groups and genders, men in Malaysia significantly outscored women. EF English Proficiency Index

Speak good English, earn more money

According to the report, the higher a non-native speaker’s English proficiency, the higher their income.

Countries with high English standards also tended to have a higher Human Capital Index score, which measures how well they mobilised citizens’ economic and professional potential.

EF’s report also found that the top five industries with the best non-native English speakers were pharmaceuticals, banking/finance, tech, telcos, and consulting.

The five industries with the lowest English standard were retail, manufacturing, logistics, education, and the Government sector.

The job functions with the best English speakers were legal, finance and research, while those with the worst English speakers were accounting, distribution, and admin.

It added that managers tended to have better English standards than executives as businesses preferred to promote those with a good grasp of the language.

