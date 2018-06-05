Singapore Art Museum’s ‘Late Nights’ returns to solve all your problems when it comes to Fri-date-night ideas

Singapore Arts Museum (SAM) announced on Friday that it will bring back its “Late Night” events. Facebook/Singapore Art Museum

Running out of places to bring your significant other or just need a new date idea?

Then you’d be glad to know Singapore Art Museum (SAM) is bringing back its well-received “Late Night” events.

First held earlier this year, it will return on the second Friday of every month, starting from June and ending in August.

The events are free and you also get complimentary entry to the museum after 6pm for an arty and romantic night out.

Activities include ‘live’ music performances from local indie and electronic musicians like Falling Feathers, ARNT and Ocean’s Children; as well as artwork discussions.

Local poets Samuel Caleb Wee, Iain Lim, Crispin Rodrigues, Marylyn Tan and Patricia Karunungan will also read their works on stage.

Late Nights will be held in conjunction with the museum’s latest exhibition “Imaginarium: Into the Space of Time”, which visitors can also check out while they are there. It aims to explore the concept of time through immersive and interactive artworks by artists from around the world such as French artist Stéphane Masson and Japanese artist Mayuko Kanazawa.

In case anybody gets peckish, there will be food, craft beer and wine sold by Standing Sushi Bar at the event as well as a picnic set up by Picneeds.