Singapore-based DJ Adam Sky ran into glass doors while saving friend, dies from blood loss

Australian DJ Adam Sky is believed to have died while trying to go to the aid of an injured friend. Facebook/Adam Sky

Singapore-based Australian DJ Adam Sky was found dead in a luxury resort in Bali on Saturday (May 4).

Australian news outlet Nine News said that the body of the 42-year-old DJ, whose real name is Adam Neat, was found in a pool of blood around 10am that day at the Hillstone Villas Resort.

He was staying at the resort with two people, one of whom was Ms Zoia Lukiantceva, a Russian. Her LinkedIn page says she is a portfolio and research analyst at Jupiter Labs in Singapore.

At the time of the incident, she had reportedly fallen four metres from the resort’s private pool area, breaking her leg and suffering multiple fractures.

Detectives believe that Neat rushed to try and help her, but ran into one of the villa’s glass doors in the process, cutting himself badly, which resulted in a fatal loss of blood.

Alcohol is believed to have been involved in the incident.

Neat’s father is expected to arrive in Bali on Sunday night to bring his body home.

The DJ, who was ranked the third-best in Asia, had recently visited Marina Bay nightclub Marquee Singapore.

Singapore-based Jupiter Labs describes itself as an Asia-focused social media and investment agency leveraging off the booming electronic dance music industry. Its website lists Mr Neat as its founder, CEO and lead artist.

Posts on the DJ’s social media accounts asked members of the public to respect his family’s privacy, calling Neat’s death a “tragic loss”.

Netizens poured out their condolences on his Facebook page.

Facebook user Andy Samin wrote: “Crying. Had such a great conversation and panel with you in Malaysia and you are one of the most humble people on this planet… Rest in peace buddy.”

Another fan, Adam Matson, wrote: “I met Adam a few times in Koh Samui, lovely great guy who had so much ambition and goals to still achieve. I’m saddened to hear about this and I send all my respect and condolences to Adam and his family.”