Singapore-based Halza to showcase their solutions at the Healthcare Expo 2019 in Taiwan

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 November 2019 – During the Healthcare Expo 2019, Emily Chin will display the preparedness of her and her family for visits to dentists, hospitals, clinics and more with Halza.









Simplify health management

Categorized medical records are available on the Halza APP for consumers and on the myHalza.com portal for doctors, dentists, and health professionals. They are secure and encrypted on Microsoft AZURE.





Gain quick insights into health conditions, vital signs, medical reports, images, dental records, a virtual view of teeth and mouth, and more. The Halza APP provides a powerful and insightful overview with strong visuals.





Staying in control, no matter the circumstance

Travelling overseas, one of Emily’s family members is struck by food poisoning. She grants the attending doctor immediate access to the records for just a few hours, all within 30 seconds. That is the power of QuickShare on Halza.





Different language abroad? No problem, the Halza APP is available in 26 languages. We have put Emily and her family and their adventurous journey around the world at the forefront of our decision making at Halza.





Hospitals and clinics use Halza as a Customer Relationship Management tool by sending out Health Reminders for scheduling the next appointments, and push notifications during unexpected events.





The iEi Halza team is ready to showcase what the Halza APP helps patients with. Come by our booth to see the display and, of course, the coffee’s on us!





When:

5th – 7th Dec, 10am – 6pm

8th Dec, 10am – 4pm





Where:

Booth S1204, 7F, Hall 2, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center





Download the Halza app now!

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Halza&hl=en_SG

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/halza/id1236734599





iEi Halza Joint-Venture for Taiwan

iEi Halza HealthIntelligence is the Taiwan-based joint-venture between Taipei-based iEi Technology Inc and Singapore-based Halza. The joint venture is empowered to bring Halza’s APP to Taiwanese consumers and Medical Tourists visiting Taiwanese hospitals and clinics.





About iEi

IEI Integration Corp. is a leading industrial computer provider and is committed to AIoT industry. In collaboration with our regional branches around the world, IEI aims at developing a complete AIoT industrial ecosphere to become a leader in the industry by integrating our diversified hardware products with flexible software. Moreover, IEI continues to promote its own-brand products as well as serving ODM vertical markets to offer complete and professional services, including healthcare solution aims at decreasing human error in the workflow and creating a paperless environment by utilizing IEI smart medical products.

About Halza

Singapore based Halza, a member of the Nijkerk Group stores, track and shares medical data. With Halza you can securely communicate in private with Doctors, family and select friends. You and your family records are private. The Nijkerk Group, a privately-held Industrial Information Technology group with dual headquarters in Singapore and Amsterdam has been iEi’s business partner since 1992.