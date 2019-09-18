Singapore best prepared in Asia to deal with ageing and automation threats – but it’s nowhere near the world’s top 3

Singapore was found to be the best prepared against ageing and automation, ranking at 13th place on the Ageing and Automation Resilience Index. The Straits Times

Asian countries are amongst the most ill-prepared to deal with the double threat of ageing populations and increasing workplace automation, a study has found.

In the region, Singapore was found to be the best prepared, ranking at 13th place on the Ageing and Automation Resilience Index released on Wednesday (Sept 18). Globally, the top three best-prepared countries were Denmark, Australia and Sweden.

Out of 20 major global economies, Japan, China and South Korea ranked among the lowest at 17th, 18th and 20th respectively.

The index ranks countries’ resilience and ability to manage ageing and automation by analysing the mitigating factors a country has in place to tackle the twin challenges, together with the strength of its retirement system.

Mitigating factors include higher older worker labour force participation, an adequate level of pension fund assets, favourable socio-economic conditions, and appropriate policy and legal conditions.

According to the report by Mercer and Marsh & McLennan Insights, Asian economies were had “very high” labour workforce participation rate for those aged 65 and above.

Compared to the global average of 14.7 per cent, South Korea’s elderly participation rate was more than double at 31.7 per cent, while Singapore’s was 26.8 per cent, China’s was 21.5 per cent, and Japan’s stood at 23.5 per cent.

The report estimated that 35 per cent of Singapore’s working-age population will be above the age of 50 by 2030.

Reasons that make older workers stay on in the workforce include a retirement savings gap, personal motivation and renewed abilities, thanks to better healthcare and less physically demanding job scopes.

Mercer’s report also found that out of 15 selected economies, Singapore had the largest difference in average risk of automation between old and young workers. This means that jobs done by Singapore’s older workers were the most disproportionately more vulnerable to automation than jobs done by its younger workers.

However, Singapore was not unique in this, as 13 of the 15 nations’ older workers were at disproportionately higher risk of automation compared with younger workers.

“It is crucial that private and public-sector systems work together to facilitate the transition of older workers into either retirement or renewed work using these mechanisms,” the report said, adding that failing to reinvest the returns from automation into workers would result in “serious fallouts” such as social and income inequality and pressure on pension systems.

Mercer’s CEO for Asia, Renee McGowan, said olderr workers are “now more than ever faced with the risk of losing their jobs to automation, endangering their ability to finance their longevity”.

“Businesses need to better leverage their experienced workforce, with people more willing and able to work past the age of 65,” she said.

The report said employers can also help employees to recalibrate and plan in order to prepare them for transition rather than be disrupted by it. This includes creating career path assessments around employees’ financial decision making, physical health and future career opportunities, as well as targeted skills-gap training regardless of age.

