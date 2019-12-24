Singapore boutique marketing agency, Jack And Chaz signs its first franchise in Vietnam

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 December 2019 – Singapore based marketing agency, Jack And Chaz Pte Ltd, has just signed its first master franchisee in Vietnam on 23rd December 2019. With more than five years in the local marketing scene, Jack And Chaz has helped several small, medium enterprises (SMEs) achieve brand awareness and optimal sales growth via its unique marketing strategies.





“Our company’s forte is to grow SMEs to their optimum potential. We believe that by having the right marketing strategy, a business can achieve greater heights. We want to help more SMEs around the world so that is why we are now venturing outside of Singapore.”





– Jack And Chaz, Chief Executive Officer, Jacky Tan.





In August, Jacky Tan attended an event at Google Singapore, where Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister, Mr Chan Chun Sing was the guest speaker at the event. During his speech, Mr Chan observed that SMEs are not Small Medium Enterprises but rather, they are Singapore MNCs Emerging. Another speaker at the event also noted the potential of the Southeast Asian market. Since then, Jacky was inspired to set his business goals beyond our shores.





The challenges for many self-funded small-sized companies like Jack And Chaz are plenty. Other than limited funds, most financial institutions or enterprise supporting bodies may not want to risk helping such small companies to expand worldwide. The idea for smaller companies to have franchises overseas can be seen as an uphill task. Therefore, most of the time, it is up to the small business owners themselves to control their destiny.





Fortunately, Jack And Chaz managed to seek help from Emerhub Vietnam which helped foreign businesses set up companies legally in Vietnam. A trip to Vietnam in late August 2019 also motivated Jacky to set his eyes on the country. He attended a Startup event in Ho Chi Minh city and was encouraged to see many young budding entrepreneurs in the country. Since then, he decided to seek a potential franchisee in Vietnam.





“Vietnam is a beautiful country with lots of friendly people and a rich heritage. It also has a growing and vibrant economy. It is a rising star in the ASEAN market. Hence, investors and business owners should look at it as a potential opportunity.”

– Jack And Chaz, Chief Executive Officer, Jacky Tan.





During that same period, Jack And Chaz had also engaged a Vietnamese freelancer to manage one of its projects. Her name was Ms Ngan Nguyen. After working with Jacky for a few months, Ms Nguyen saw the potential of Jacky’s business and how it is different from many conventional marketing agencies. One day, while discussing the prospects of doing business in the vibrant Vietnam economy, the idea of a Jack And Chaz brand in Vietnam began to take shape.





It was then followed up by concrete plans as well as more discussions on how to get a Jack And Chaz franchise started in Vietnam legally. Ms Nguyen also invited her friend, Ms Nhan Le, to manage the franchise. They will be operating under the name, JACK & CHAZ MARKETING MTV LIMITED COMPANY, in Vietnam.





“I remember when I first spoke to Jacky Tan, CEO of Jack And Chaz Pte Ltd from Singapore, he did not mind to share his experience while many others are trying to hide their successful technique. It is impressive! His extensive marketing knowledge has helped various companies increase sales revenue and improve their brand credibility within the last five years. I found his marketing strategy is interesting, useful and realistic. Vietnam has a young and dynamic market which is representing a substantial commercial opportunity. Digital technologies change and grow drastically, which are adopted quickly by a massive amount of online end users. However, there are still many startup entrepreneurs struggling to figure out the most efficient way to transit their business from offline to online. Besides, we have also seen many local SMEs looking for ways to increase their revenue, their customer loyalty or to move up to the next level of business stardom.





Understand the hassle and to fulfil the high demands of marketing services, I have decided to join Jacky’s team.





We want to take this opportunity to introduce Jack And Chaz unique marketing strategy to the Vietnam market and help companies grow intensely in all aspects. Big thanks to Nhan Le for being our local Vietnam representative.”





– JACK & CHAZ MARKETING MTV LIMITED COMPANY, Ms Ngan Nguyen.





Jack And Chaz engaged Emerhub’s services to assist in establishing the Vietnam franchise.





“Emerhub is very happy to have helped Jack And Chaz Pte Ltd enter Vietnam. It is our mission to lower the entry barriers for foreign investors and help businesses enter South-East Asia. Vietnam welcomes foreign investment, and there are many options for foreign investors to do business in Vietnam and franchising is a good option to enter the market for anyone in the similar position to JACK & CHAZ MARKETING MTV LIMITED COMPANY (Ms Nhan Le and Ms Ngan Nguyen).





– Emerhub Vietnam, Country Manager, Kadri Lahi“





Singapore SMEs should look beyond Singapore market. Jacky strongly believes that there are several businesses which have the potential to become famous brands regionally or globally, with a franchising strategy. It is just that they are not informed or aware of their potential yet.





“Do not wait for someone to open the door of opportunity for you. Do it yourself. Make plans and take action to expand your business now.”





– Jack And Chaz, Chief Executive Officer, Jacky Tan.