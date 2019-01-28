Singapore brands are adding digital elements to their hongbao – and it shows the possibilities of hongbao giving are now endless

DBS launched a “global first” QR hongbao last week. DBS

It’s the year 2019 – are you still giving out plain old paper hongbao?

In an age where millions of Chinese people are giving out hongbao electronically, the tradition of giving out little red packets has also been revolutionised. Not only are digital hongbao gaining traction, even physical hongbao have gone through digital transformation in recent years.

Read also: China’s central bank released a special edition banknote – but people have forgotten what cash looks like

Much like Christmas decorations on Orchard Road, hongbao design is a serious yearly challenge for brand names all across Singapore. And in a world catering to digital natives, more and more brands are turning to digital elements to give their red packets an edge over others.

With digitalisation, the possibilities of hongbao design are now endless and no longer limited to a small rectangle paper canvas.

We take a look at how three companies in Singapore have incorporated digital elements into the tradition of money-giving for CNY 2019.

DBS – Pretty red packets that come with digital transactions

Caption goes here Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Although we live in an age of e-hongbao, many people still prefer to actually have something to give the younger ones and their elders during Chinese New Year visitations.

DBS’ new QR hongbao is the answer to that, as it encourages people to use both e-transfers as well as physical red packets.

Powered by the bank’s e-payment system PayLah, scanning the QR code on the hongbao card will allow a giver to allocate a certain amount to give to a recipient. All the recipient needs to do is to scan the same QR code on the PayLah app to have the money credited into their own bank accounts.

Read also: Looking for new banknotes for CNY? You can now reserve them online

Calling it a “global first”, DBS says each “QR Ang Bao” contains a unique QR code and serial number, allowing the giver to cancel payment on a hongbao if it is lost or stolen. Funds not redeemed by March 15 will also be refunded to givers.

While there is no need to rush to queue up at the bank or worry about having new notes to give, customers interested in getting their own QR Ang Baos will have to collect them at participating DBS or POSB branches and POSB pop-up ATMs.

Each customer will be given two packs of eight QR hongbao, which are available in “limited quantities”, DBS said.

According to the bank, which introduced e-hongbao in 2015, it saw a record number of e-hongbao transactions in 2018. Not only that, the number of “eAng Baos” sent in 2018 was six times higher than that of 2017, while the 2017 number was five times higher than in 2016.

Schroders -Engagement through online games

Schroders’ hongbao for 2019 comes with a colouring game. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

British multinational asset management firm Schroders knows it takes effort to stand out.

Following the successful release of its puppy-themed Chinese New Year game in 2018, the company is again encouraging hongbao givers and receivers to take part in a themed game to win prizes this year.

Each of the firm’s hongbao comes with a bold Peranakan print as well as a QR code that leads to an online game. While the game last year involved a jumping puppy, this year’s game allows users to colour in or design their own pigs.

Users can choose to custom design their pigs or colour in an existing template. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The perfect hongbao to keep kids occupied this year. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Users can share their artwork on social media or send them out as personalised e-greeting cards. To engage users and for a bit of fun, the firm is also offering 10 gold coin sets to be won by those who submit the best designs.

Read also: Here’s how Singapore’s finance firms design red packets for influential clients

Hotel Jen Tanglin – Designs brought to life on your mobile phone

To really stand out, hongbao design needs to be both creative and technologically advanced. While these two ideas can be difficult to marry, Hotel Jen Tanglin has managed to come up with a design that challenges the way we think about hongbao design.

Launched in conjuction with the Little Arts Academy, a charity organisation offering art programmes to children and youths, these are the first-ever digitally animated hongbao in Singapore, the hotel said in a statement.

Read also: Singaporeans spent 2 million hours watching CNY-related videos

The animation on these angbaos are turned on by scanning the designs on a smart device such as a mobile phone. And it’s not just a visual upgrade to the traditional hongbao – there are sound effects too.

The only catch is that there are a number of things a user has to do to reveal the animation on their hongbao, such as downloading an app and registering for an account.

Find out what else is happening for Chinese New Year 2019 here.