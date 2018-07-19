China is building a 1,000-foot-long ‘sidescraper’ in the sky — and it may reveal a troubling trend

caption A rendering of the megaproject Raffles City in Chongqing, China. source Safdie Architects

As urban populations grow, cities have experienced a boom in mega-developments.

In Chongqing, China, one of the city’s latest and largest megaprojects is Raffles City, an under-construction development with eight skyscrapers – plus a ninth, horizontal tower that Curbed has dubbed a “sidescraper.”

Resembling a tube, the roughly 1,000-foot-long building includes a swimming pool, observatory deck, and retail space lying across four other skyscrapers. The complex will be complete by 2020.

The development is part of a larger trend. In the past several years, cities across the world have built fancy megaprojects, mainly aimed at the wealthy. But these types of luxury developments can take the place of affordable housing, especially in overcrowded cities. As the Urban Institute notes, developers see big returns from large, high-priced projects, giving them little incentive to build more equitable, lower-priced housing.

Spanning 8.8 million square feet of Chongqing, China’s Raffles City will include a total of eight skyscrapers when complete.

Developers proposed Raffles City Chongqing in 2011, and construction began in 2015. So far, six towers are complete.

Upscale apartments, hotel rooms, a greenhouse, swimming pools, and retail space will fill these towers.

The giant sky bridge — or “sidescraper” — is set to open later this year.

With a length of 985 feet, the Conservatory will be longer than Singapore’s tallest building laid on its side.

Called the Conservatory, the cylindrical structure will house a giant swimming pool, observatory deck, and retail.

The $3.6 billion megaproject features a sprawling space with shops as well.

The same design firm, Safdie Architects, is behind Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Hotel, completed in 2011.

The waterfront development serves as a luxury hotel and apartment complex.

On one end of Marina Bay Sands’ “sidescraper,” guests and residents can swim in an infinity pool that overlooks the city.

The interior is just as glamorous.

Marina Bay Sands frequently hosts exclusive events, including fashion shows.

Luxury skyscrapers in cities are nothing new.

But in recent years, some of the world’s most populated metros — like New York City, Manila, Beijing, and London — have embarked on ritzy megaprojects full of high-rises.

Meanwhile, gaps between the rich and poor continue to grow in these cities.

In New York City — one of the world’s most economically diverse cities — developers are building a $20 billion neighborhood across 28 acres of Manhattan’s west side. Called Hudson Yards, it includes towers with multi-million-dollar condos, upscale restaurants and shops, and event spaces.

When complete by 2024, the ritzy megaproject will also feature about 14 acres of outdoor public space.

Across the pond, London is working on the $16.5 billion Battersea Power Station development, featuring luxury apartments, hotels, roof gardens, parks, and offices.

It is one of the most expensive megaprojects in the city’s history.

Manila is building a megaproject that’s almost as expensive at $15 billion — Entertainment City. Imagined as the “Philippines’ Las Vegas,” the development will have an array of casinos as well as luxury hotels and apartment units when complete.

The project’s exact timeline is uncertain.

Outside Beijing, a Chinese city called Tianjin has struggled to fill its luxury residential towers with people who can afford the units.

At Raffle City’s Marina Bay Sands, the sidescraper’s viewing deck is open to the public — but the rest of the complex is not.

“In these dense cities like Chongqing there’s no room for big public parks [on the ground], so we have to lift them into the sky,” Raffle City’s lead architect, Moshe Safdie, told The Guardian.

While the suspended viewing deck could serve as a makeshift public park, it’s still unlikely that the complex and larger project will address Chongqing’s affordable housing pinch.

As Business Insider’s Linette Lopez has noted, Chongqing’s income limits on affordable housing could be too high, making it possible for wealthier residents to snap up low-priced units.

Chongqing expects to have 3 million more people by 2030.

However, due to their price and scale, luxury megaprojects usually do not serve most residents in overcrowded cities.

The projects often take the place of more affordable housing, because developers have trouble producing enough revenue from rent to pay returns to investors.

Correction – July 19, 2018: A previous version of this story misstated that Chongqing is in Singapore. It is a city in China.