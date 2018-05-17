Singapore clinches its 30th ‘Best Seaport in Asia’ award for ‘leading performance’

- Reuters
The Port of Singapore has bagged its 30th “Best Seaport in Asia” award at the 2018 Asia Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards (AFLAS) in Shanghai.
The AFLAS awards, according to a statement by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Wednesday (May 16), was organised by freight and logistics publication Asia Cargo News and the awardees were determined by reader votes.
It recognises organisations for demonstrating leadership as well as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability.
The Port of Singapore attained the award for its leading performance in various criteria which include cost competitiveness, container shipping-friendliness of the fee regime, provision of suitable container shipping-related infrastructure and facilitation of ancillary services, said MPA.
Mr Andrew Tan, MPA’s chief executive, said: “The maritime sector is undergoing significant transformation. As a leading maritime centre, Singapore is positioning itself for the future by strengthening its connectivity, innovation and talent.”
“MPA will continue to work closely with all our stakeholders to strengthen our competitiveness as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre.”