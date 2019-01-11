Singapore could be hosting another Trump-Kim summit, after South Korean officials say it is likely to be shortlisted again

- The Straits Times
Miss Universe, get ready for another dress.
Singapore might once again find itself host of a Trump-Kim summit, as South Korea’s Foreign Affairs Ministry officials revealed that the republic could be shortlisted alongside Vietnam as a potential location for the second meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, the Korea Herald reported.
Read also: Trump-Kim summit inspires latest Miss Universe Singapore national costume
The summit is scheduled to take place “soon“, according to South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
South Korea had initially hoped that Panmunjom – a truce village in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas and site of Kim and Moon’s historic summit in April – would host the Trump-Kim meeting, but the probability of this was “slim,” Korea Herald quoted a ministry official as saying.
“(The venues you should pay attention to) are those mentioned by media, including Vietnam, Singapore and Hawaii,” an official told the the Korea Herald.
However, according to another official quoted in the report, Hawaii was an “unrealistic location” due to the lack of a North Korean embassy.
This leaves Singapore and Vietnam, both of which have North Korean embassies, as prime candidates to play host.
These countries are also within flying distance of Kim’s plane – the Chammae-1, a Soviet-era aircraft whose maximum distance is 7,000 kilometers, Korea Herald said.
